Daily Buzz: Avoid the Thinking Traps That Are Holding You Back

Focusing on negative thoughts will damage not only your productivity, but your health as well. Also: setting up a successful online learning program.

Stuck with negative thoughts? You might be falling into thinking traps that are hard to get out of.

“Not only do these thinking patterns drag you down when it comes to achieving your goals—they can, in extreme cases, be detrimental to your health,” say Nathalie Gaulhiac and Ruqayyah Moynihan on Business Insider.

One well-known trap is being an overly harsh self-critic, like constantly telling yourself you’re not likable or lovable. To shed these thoughts, remind yourself of your worth: Remember that friends and family enjoy spending time with you, or make a list of your positive qualities.

“When negative thoughts enter your head, actively try to remind yourself to be realistic by saying ‘I am lovable’ or ‘I make an important contribution,’” Gaulhiac and Moynihan say.

Another common thinking trap is catastrophizing—the irrational belief that something is far worse than it actually is. When these thoughts come to you, ask yourself: What’s the worst that could happen? How likely is it the worst thing will happen? What can I do if the worst thing does happen?

“If you take a moment to answer these questions, you may find that the problem is not as bad as you’d previously thought and, equally, that the worst-case scenario isn’t either,” Gaulhiac and Moynihan say.

Prepare for Online Learning

With in-person events on hold for a while due to COVID-19, many associations are shifting their focus to online education. Tobin Conley takes a look at learning management system (LMS) selection:

https://t.co/gkK5SYiDai #assnchat #covid19 #lms #onlinelearning pic.twitter.com/4oUC8EnkSY — DelCor (@delcor) March 31, 2020

Thinking about starting your own online learning program? There are a few things to consider before investing in a learning management system. First, figure out the learning strategy, suggests Delcor’s Tobin Conley. Ask yourself and your team what you wish to accomplish with the program and who you’re targeting.

“If you agree on the purpose for the technology you seek, you won’t be swayed by bells and whistles. You can be more confident that the technology you demo and ultimately select will meet your learners and staff’s needs,” Conley says.

