Four Human Resources Trends to Watch Next Year

Whether it’s boosting your recruitment marketing or introducing your team to AI-powered machines, there are a lot of HR trends to keep an eye on for next year. Here are a few that could affect your organization.

The work of the HR department is changing significantly as we enter the third decade of the 21st century. Don’t get caught off guard—make sure you’re tracking these HR trends for the year ahead.

Marketing gets a starring role in recruitment. You may already use content marketing to draw in new members or meeting attendees, but what about for attracting new employees? That’s the idea behind recruitment marketing, according to SkillPath Senior Vice President of Human Resources Greg Furstner, writing in Forbes this week. In fact, he argues, it’s an imperative. “Those who fall behind in using digital and social [recruitment] strategies will not only be left behind, but they also will put their employers at a disadvantage when competing for talent,” he writes.

AI and human talent get acquainted. “2020 will be the year when human employees and AI-powered machines begin collaborating on day-to-day work across industries on an unprecedented scale,” the HR firm Ranstad says in a news release. “It will also be the year companies find ways to derive meaningful value from it by synthesizing the insights AI provides and building a talent base that can support getting value out of AI.”

The need for reskilling grows. With AI and other digital technologies gaining traction in the workplace, employees are going to need new skills to keep up, Gartner PR Director Mary Baker says. “HR leaders can help employees keep pace with shifting skills needs—and generate tangible business value—by evolving their approach to employee learning and development to focus on building ‘connected’ learners,” she says.

It might be time to consider outsourcing. As organizations grow, they may not have the resources to do their own human resource management—and the complexity of HR adds an another layer of challenge. Those dynamics may make outsourcing more attractive for some employers. “By outsourcing your HR tasks, you can establish the primary HR structure and functions, e.g., employee handbook, trainings, processes, systems, etc., that can support your company’s growth,” writes Kaylee Kolditz on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website CO. However, she notes that a loss of control and increased costs come with the package deal.

