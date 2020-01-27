Daily Buzz: Finding Success Without Facebook What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jan 27, 2020 (ComicSans/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (ComicSans/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

For some, the social media platform is no longer a part of their marketing plans. Also: What associations can do to attract new members.

With concerns over privacy and cost effectiveness, some organizations have cut Facebook out of their marketing strategies, Inc. reports. The outlet recently conducted a survey of CEOs and other senior-level executives: 32 percent said they are now getting less for their marketing dollars with Facebook than they used to, while 27 percent said they mistrust Facebook’s use of their business data.

As a result, these organizations have shifted their marketing efforts to other platforms. “Several of the executives who told Inc. they have stopped advertising on Facebook over the past year were from business-to-business companies, which often can find customers more reliably on LinkedIn or through other marketing channels,” writes Inc.’s Christine Lagorio-Chafkin.

The fast-growing Modo Modo Agency is focusing on producing content for Instagram and LinkedIn, while the electronics reseller Buyback Boss is using SEO and Google Ads to find a new audience after ditching Facebook seven months ago.

Jack Wight, Buyback Boss’s chief executive, told Inc. that the company was not making any money on its Facebook advertisements in 2018. “The marketing cost was just higher than other channels,” he says.

In the past, Facebook has acknowledged increased advertising costs, while user growth slowed: Lagorio-Chafkin pointed out that Facebook finance chief David Wehner said that in the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, the average price per ad climbed 43 percent, while the number of ad impressions served increased just 4 percent.

For some associations, attracting younger members is a challenge. But is this a generational issue or an environmental one? Environmental, argues Amanda Kaiser on the Smooth the Path blog.

“Our environment has shifted so much that the typical association structure does not serve new members well. New members don’t have the time or the luxury of attention,” Kaiser says.

With that in mind, Kaiser says when reshaping your organization, don’t focus on generations, instead solve for the current professional environment.

“Are people in the different generations all that different? Fundamentally no,” Kaiser says. “Everything outside of us in the workplace is changing. But what people want is the same.”

