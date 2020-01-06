Daily Buzz: Managing the Post-Holiday Funk What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jan 6, 2020 (torwai/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (torwai/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to jump back into the swing of things after an extended break. Also: designing your nonprofit website.

The holidays are behind us and it’s time to get back to work. Feeling unmotivated? You’re not alone, says Art Markman in the Harvard Business Review. “After being out for a week or two, it can be hard to snap back into work mode,” he says.

To break free from the clutches of a post-holiday funk, Markman offers several strategies.

Focus forward. “When you get back to work, it’s important to start looking forward to the new year rather than back on the past one. Treat the goals you want to accomplish as new challenges and a source of energy, not a penance for things you didn’t get done last year.”

Get specific. “Abstract goals can be paralyzing. They’re simply too big to make meaningful progress toward. Instead, turn your goal into specific actions that when added up lead to the desired outcome. This kind of specific plan is called an implementation intention.”

Make helpful comparisons. “You can’t stop yourself from making social comparisons, but you can explicitly manage those comparisons to motivate you. For example, you can find a close rival—someone who is doing slightly better than you are along some dimension, but whose performance is close enough to your own that you can see how you could take some actions to reach their level.”

Website Design Tips for Nonprofits

Your nonprofit's website is the foundation upon which your digital communications and fundraising campaigns are built. How well your nonprofit’s email and social media campaigns perform depend upon how well your website is designed.https://t.co/ATFjX9hc0D — @nonprofitorgs (@nonprofitorgs) January 5, 2020

“Your website is the foundation upon which your digital communications and fundraising campaigns are built,” says Heather Mansfield of Nonprofit Tech for Good. “How well your nonprofit’s email and social media campaigns perform depend upon how well your website is designed.”

If you’re looking to redesign your site, start by taking note of modern design trends, specifically those used by other nonprofits.

“Large national and international nonprofits are often ahead of the curve. They have the resources to hire and consult highly skilled website design firms and graphic designers,” Mansfield says. “Having a vision for your next website design is very important so that you can communicate your needs clearly to those involved in the redesign process.”

