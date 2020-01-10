Daily Buzz: Wanna Make a Marketing Splash? Bring in a Celebrity What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jan 10, 2020 (YouTube screenshot) (YouTube screenshot)

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has found an unexpected spokesperson—punk rock icon Henry Rollins. Also: what your organization can do to stay relevant.

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has recruited Henry Rollins to host a five-part video series about the city, Pitchfork reports. The first four premiered this week on Discover Los Angeles’ official YouTube page.

In the series, Rollins takes the viewer through LAX for a lesson in how to navigate, and even enjoy, Los Angeles’ largest international airport. Along the way, he offers such travel tips as taking advantage of automated check-in services and keeping tabs on your ID at all times.

Known for his punk rock roots and trademark intensity, as well as his career as a poet and commentator, Rollins could be considered an unexpected choice as a pitchman. Yet Rollins’ involvement has already garnered attention for the tourism marketing organization in unusual places.

In addition to Pitchfork, major music news outlets such as Rolling Stone and Stereogum have reported on the series, exposing the campaign to an audience that otherwise might not have seen it.

How Your Organization Can Stay Relevant

5 key things an organization can do in their search for relevance (via @marybyers) https://t.co/L9DG57evYc #assnchat pic.twitter.com/UkXsFy2pfH — Deirdre Reid, CAE (@deirdrereid) January 9, 2020

Organizations are locked in a constant struggle to stay relevant. To keep your members, volunteers, and donors engaged, you must change with the times, writes David Fry for Mary Byers’ blog.

“Change is all around us, and with technology it moves at a light-speed pace. When the environment in which we operate has experienced seismic shifts, how can groups expect to remain relevant unless they change with it?” Fry asks.

In the search for relevance, Fry says organizations must be willing to reinvent themselves in response to what people want.

“I encounter organizations every day that are pretty much ‘doing what they’ve always done,’” he says. “At the same time, they wonder why younger people don’t want to join, donate, get involved, or volunteer. The fundraising events they sponsor are not much different. Attendance evokes a déjà vu feeling, year after year, and yet they wonder why attendance is dropping.”

Other Links of Note

Update Firefox: Mozilla has warned users to update its web browser to the latest version to avoid a potential cyberattack. TechCrunch has the story.

Looking for a boost in productivity? Practice these rituals, suggests Beth Kanter of Beth’s Blog.

Tools of engagement: The Hootsuite blog offers tips to get on Instagram’s Explore page in 2020.

Share this article