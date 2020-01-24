Membership Hack: Karaoke Battle What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Tim Ebner / Jan 24, 2020 (FOTOKITA/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (FOTOKITA/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Can your members carry a tune? You’ll find out if you put on a karaoke fundraiser, like the one the Greater Boston Association of Realtors hosts annually.

How to hack it? If your members are musically inclined (or even if they aren’t) and you’re looking to host events that are fun, social, and support a worthy a cause, then consider taking a cue from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

GBAR hosts an annual networking and fundraising event called the “Battle of the Brokerages,” where participants take to the microphone and belt out their karaoke favorites. The event benefits two local nonprofits, Toys for Joys and Homestart Boston.

Why does it work? Unlike other networking events, the “Battle of the Brokerages” is a friendly competition that lets members hit high notes for good causes. Last year’s event brought together 13 contestants and raised more than $8,000, according to an article published in Boston Agent Magazine.

What’s the bonus? Many Realtors work as independent contractors, and they don’t get a lot of day-to-day face time with their professional peers. The karaoke contest is a fun way to bring local Realtors together, and it’s an activity that could easily be added to other events, like annual meetings.

