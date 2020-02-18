Daily Buzz: Help Employees Achieve Work-Life Fulfillment What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Feb 18, 2020 (zakokor/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (zakokor/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How leaders can create a positive work environment. Also: strategies you can employ to improve your decision making.

Want to better retain employees and improve their well-being? Cultivate a leadership style that promotes a healthy work-life balance. “Great leaders want to achieve exceptional performance, but they also want their employees to have a positive experience and fulfillment in their work-life,” says Tracy Brower in Fast Company.

Leaders can help employees achieve work-life fulfillment in several ways. For one, they should provide workers with choice, Brower argues. Since people need different things at different times when it comes to balancing work and life, employees should have some say in when they work, where they work, and how they work. That way, they have time to address their personal responsibilities.

Transparency is also essential. “Openness, trust, and liberal sharing of information are the lifeblood of healthy organizational cultures and thriving teams,” Brower says. “When [employees] have access to crucial information, they can be more proactive, innovative, and effective in their roles.”

Leaders should also recognize their employees’ good work. “When people feel valued for their work, it contributes to their sense of work-life fulfillment,” Brower says. “Feedback and recognition from leaders and colleagues fuel the experience of feeling valued.”

Making the Right Decisions

Worried you’re not making the right decisions at work? There are steps you can take to improve your decision-making skills, suggest Sanket Pai and Pritam Tamang on the Capterra Project Management blog.

For example, your team can perform a S.W.O.T. analysis, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The process includes detailing the pros and cons for each decision you can make.

If you want to get more technical, you can use risk management software to leverage data when making important decisions. “With these insights at hand, the decision making becomes more scientific and provides more control on outcomes,” Pai and Tamang say.

