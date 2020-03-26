Daily Buzz: Channel Your Inner Child for Better Decision Making What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 26, 2020 (Halfpoint/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Halfpoint/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to break free from analysis paralysis. Also: Take a simple approach to social media policy.

Making critical business decisions is never easy, and it’s important to think things through. But too much ruminating leads to second-guessing and analysis paralysis. Take a similar approach to decision making as toddlers take to walking: Don’t overthink it, says Ryan Holmes, founder of Hootsuite, in Business Insider.

“The fundamental lesson here is about overthinking—and the power of getting out of our own heads. When my daughter isn’t really thinking about it, she walks just fine. It’s only when she’s deep in concentration that she gets tripped up,” he says.

How do you break free from the cycle of overthinking? Mindfulness routines like deep-breathing and exercise can help, Holmes says. Beyond that, go with your gut.

“In the business context, intuition can be an indispensable antidote to overthinking. That uneasy or excited feeling, deep inside? That strange conviction that this is the right course to take? That means something. It’s at least worth listening to—one more critical data point to take into consideration,” Holmes says.

However, intuition does have its limits. “For most complex problems and unfamiliar situations, thinking—i.e., sustained reason and analysis—is a critical tool. My daughter might be able to lean on instinct and intuition to walk and talk, but that doesn’t mean I’d let her do my taxes,” he says.

In any case, intuition can help you take the first step toward making a decision.

“If analysis paralysis is holding your business back, take a cue from the toddler in your life—stop overthinking,” Holmes says.

Establishing a Social Media Policy

If your organization is serious about social media, it’s time to develop a social media policy, says Delcor’s Tom Jelen. And creating one doesn’t have to be painful. First, establish a procedure for the development of official social media accounts.

“The process doesn’t need to be onerous, but every social media account should have a clear purpose,” he says. “One person (e.g., a Social Media Manager or Director of Communications) or a cross-functional social media team should be able to approve or reject requests for new social media accounts.”

