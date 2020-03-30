Daily Buzz: Committing to a Healthy Routine What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 30, 2020 (skynesher/E+) (skynesher/E+)

How to set good habits and stay on track. Also: Facilitate connections with a member directory.

Want to perform better at work? Set a routine and stick to it. Successful people are creatures of habit, argues Elisette Carlson in Entrepreneur.

“I wake up at the same time every day, work out early in the morning, come back to get kids and myself ready for work and school and so forth,” she says. “These habits keep me organized, effective, healthy, and, for the most part, happy.”

You might know what your routine should look like, but sticking to it can be difficult. We can’t change overnight, so start small, Carlson suggests. “Begin with small habits such as meal prepping for a few days, walking extra steps over the course of the day or deleting social media apps for just one week to eliminate the temptation,” she says.

Setting clear goals is also important. Plan out what you’re going to do, why you’re doing it, and exactly when. When plans are vague, it’ll be harder to follow through.

“If you’re trying to get more writing pieces in or more projects completed, schedule it into your calendar, and don’t let distractions get in the way,” Carlson says.

But nobody’s perfect. Have a plan for when you mess up. “Don’t judge yourself, and have a plan to get back on track quickly if you mess up. Be kind to yourself and make this your mantra: ‘Never miss twice.’”

Create a Member Directory

Need a way to let your members stay in touch? How about creating a member directory? https://t.co/2Fiu79oFvH — Wild Apricot (@WildApricot) March 28, 2020

One of the great benefits of being in an association is connecting with a group of like-minded individuals who share similar passions. Your organization can make it that much easier with an online member directory.

“There are countless reasons why your members may want to connect with other members. For example, they may be looking for mentorship, assistance, or an opportunity to network,” says Wild Apricot’s Tatiana Morand. “By using a member directory, your organization makes this essential contact information open and available so that members can seamlessly contact one another without the middle man.”

Other Links of Note

Need help marketing in uncertain times? A recent post in the Social Media Examiner presents tips from marketing pros.

Brand ambassadors can have a powerful influence on how a brand is perceived, says Kait Shea from Event Marketer. She offers ways to turn fans into brand ambassadors.

Using Zoom for video calls? There are a number of helpful tips and tricks you can learn, says Alison DeNisco Rayome on CNET.

Share this article