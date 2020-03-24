Daily Buzz: How Business Leaders Can Prepare for AI What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 24, 2020 (Laurence Dutton/E+) (Laurence Dutton/E+)

The way we work in the future will be different, and organizations need to be ready. Also: Want your audience to trust your content? Don’t forget about fact-checking.

As artificial intelligence evolves, so will the business world. Leaders must be ready for major changes in how their organizations operate, argues IBM’s chief economist and vice president, Martin Fleming, in Harvard Business Review.

“The advent of AI poses new and unique challenges for business leaders. They must continue to deliver financial performance, while simultaneously making significant investments in hiring, workforce training, and new technologies that support productivity and growth,” Fleming says.

To navigate the AI transition, business leaders must be ready to reallocate resources effectively. As some jobs get automated, other tasks will emerge that require workers to exercise new skills.

“Broad adoption of AI may require additional research and development spending. Training and reskilling employees will very likely require temporarily removing workers from revenue-generating activities,” Fleming says.

Leaders must also be willing to invest in workforce training. Fleming says that according to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, millions of workers will need to be retrained or reskilled over the next three years.

“As tasks requiring intellectual skill, insight, and other uniquely human attributes rise in value, executives and managers will also need to focus on preparing workers for the future by fostering and growing ‘people skills’ such as judgement, creativity, and the ability to communicate effectively,” Fleming says.

Fact-Check Your Content

Get an A for Accuracy With This Fact-Checking Content Checklist – https://t.co/pKCyKX5SQ0 pic.twitter.com/OMP0xonTlF — Content Marketing Institute (@CMIContent) March 23, 2020

Good content is accurate content. Make sure to budget time for fact-checking into your project timelines, says Ann Gynn of the Content Marketing Institute. While you’re at it, create a fact-checking checklist to make sure you don’t miss anything. Gynn’s checklist is broken into three parts: original sources, research-based information, and information from third-party sources.

“This list works for any type of content, from articles and blog posts to podcasts and videos,” she says.

