Daily Buzz: Make Mobile Onboarding Easy What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 12, 2020 (gradyreese/E+/Getty Images Plus) (gradyreese/E+/Getty Images Plus)

A user’s first experience with your organization should be painless. Also: Why you should have a social media budget.

When introducing potential members to your organization, making a good first impression is crucial. That’s why the onboarding process needs to be seamless for mobile users.

“The onboarding process is one critically important area as it’s the very beginning stages of their relationship with your brand,” says Marlene Wolfgruber, director of product marketing at ABBYY, on CMS Wire. “Mobile onboarding in particular allows for a more convenient and frictionless experience—when implemented strategically and effectively.”

There are a few things you need to do to create a smooth mobile onboarding experience. One, make the process short and sweet.

“Mobile applications for onboarding can be a major source of frustration for customers,” Wolfgruber says. “In the financial services and banking industry, research found that two out of every five customers abandoned bank applications after starting the process. About 40 percent of these abandonments were caused by length of time.”

It’s not just about time: Don’t force users to type too much when they’re getting started. Registration and application forms shouldn’t be overly complex. “Asking customers to fill in numerous and complicated fields can act as a significant barrier for onboarding customer information,” Wolfgruber says.

Also, be careful when asking users to download a native app. Native apps have their uses, Wolfgruber says, but timing is important.

“Requiring a new customer to install a dedicated app to complete the initial process can cause early drop-outs—especially if this presents itself during the evaluation or trial phase of the journey.”

The Importance of a Social Media Budget

You won’t know if you’re using your budget well if you don’t take a look at the data. https://t.co/DMdjppzNdP — Sprout Social (@SproutSocial) March 12, 2020

In 2020, businesses large and small should be putting money toward their social media marketing efforts. But for a good ROI, you need to know how much to invest. A budget can put your organization on the right track.

“If you’re not able to accurately measure social media ROI, then you’ll have a harder time justifying any investments,” says Jenn Chen in Sprout Social. “Budgeting helps you keep track of your costs, which then figures into the ROI calculations.”

Other Links of Note

To pick the right CMS for your nonprofit, look for these 10 features, writes Wild Apricot’s Tatiana Morand.

Why aren’t members volunteering? MemberSuite looks at questions and concerns they might have.

Need a mental health boost at work? A recent post on Fast Company identifies nine steps to address occupational depression.

Share this article