Daily Buzz: Recruiting Volunteers What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 25, 2020 (SDI Productions/E+) (SDI Productions/E+)

Quick and effective ways to get volunteers who will make a difference. Also: How technology can keep you productive at home.

Volunteers are crucial in carrying out the mission of an organization. So when opportunities to make a difference suddenly arise, nonprofits need to have a recruitment plan ready, says a blog post by the Forbes Nonprofit Council.

There are multiple ways to effectively recruit volunteers. For one, your organization should always be building recruitment relationships, even before there is an urgent need for assistance.

“Find small ways to connect others to your organization, such as engaging them with your content online, at events, or through donating. This helps volunteers to better understand your needs and how they might plug into your organization when you start recruiting,” says Jamie Aten of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute.

It also helps to clearly communicate why your organization needs volunteers quickly. Social media is a good place to connect those who are passionate about your organization with the volunteer opportunity.

“Most people move and act under a sense of urgency—communicate why we need this job done quickly and how volunteers can help,” says Aaron Alejandro of the Texas FFA Foundation.

While you’re at it, ask your supporters to help spread the word.

“Not all of your supporters will be available when there is an urgent need, but their network might! Be sure to equip and empower your supporters with material so they can tap into their own network and recruit additional support for your organization,” says Alejandra Guzman of the New Orleans Business Alliance.

Stay on Task When Working From Home

If you’re new to working remotely, you might suddenly have a number of extra distractions to deal with. But there are digital tools you can use to keep your mind on work, suggests Levi Wardell of Association Chat.

Wardell says it helps to list your daily tasks.

“Even if you’re not a list maker, using a system such as Trello, Monday, or Airtable to keep track of your day can help you keep your mental state on work,” he says.

Other Links of Note

Dealing with change at your association? The Moery Company shares how other organizations are dealing with uncertain times.

Marketing in 2020. A recent post in TechSoup breaks down trends to look out for.

Having trouble connecting your work laptop to your home monitor? Lifehacker’s David Murphy offers solutions.

Share this article