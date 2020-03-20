Daily Buzz: Running a New Organization? Take It Slow What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 20, 2020 (ferrantraite/E+) (ferrantraite/E+)

Why rapid growth isn’t necessary for success. Also: Picking the right learning management system for your association.

So you’ve launched your own organization and you’re looking to grow. There’s no need to rush, suggests author Rick Terrien in Entrepreneur. While you may be itching to expand your operations, the smarter startup path might be the slow startup.

“Slow startups are new organizations that are typically self-funded that don’t need to meet rapid financial goals. They’re enterprises designed [for] their founders’ personal goals and aspirations for success,” Terrien says. “These organizations benefit the greater goals of the communities they serve as well as the goals of the entrepreneur in several ways.”

Terrien says when starting slow, leaders can revitalize their communities and their industries by not only offering new ways to think about how change happens but also by showing their peers and communities what inspired problem-solving looks like and the results that come from new approaches.

“These kinds of contributions require the opposite of rushing. They require that the entrepreneur be prepared with sustainable solutions and, more importantly, to have taken the time to understand the problems being addressed and the impact their new enterprise can have on those already in the fray,” Terrien says.

Starting slow also gives you time to fine tune the original purpose of your organization.

“Take the time to research what you love as the first step. Let the research take you into challenging new directions, not the same old same old. What’s emerging? What’s exciting?” Terrien says. When you give your organization time to evolve, you can offer services that are unique and truly benefit your community.

What to Ask Your LMS Vendor

Is your association ready to choose a learning management system (LMS)? There are several questions you should be asking vendors before you decide, argues Lance Simon on the Blue Sky eLearn blog.

“Nothing—not sparkling demos, a fancy website, or sales incentives—is as important as finding a strong, growing, dedicated LMS vendor with a customer-focused culture,” he says.

Ask LMS vendors these questions: “Do you have a full-time, dedicated admin support team? How are they organized? Are they all U.S.-based?” The answers will give you an idea of how their support staff can help your organization and the LMS’s end users.

