Daily Buzz: Spruce Up Your Website in a Hurry What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 17, 2020 (SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

These small tuneups can quickly improve the user experience. Also: Don’t give up on your new job, even if you don’t like it at first.

Does your website need a little something extra? There are ways to improve it in just 20 minutes, says Callie Walker of MemberClicks.

“Sure, you can’t do an entire website overhaul in 20 minutes or less, but there are several things you can do that will still have an impact,” she says.

One way is to update your pictures, or add some if you don’t have any. “People want to see what your association or chamber is all about. Who are your members? What types of events do you hold? What kind of work do you do as it relates to your industry and/or community?” Walker says.

Your website is also a great place to guide members to internal and external resources, but links break over time. Check hyperlinks to make sure they aren’t broken; if they are, fix them.

In addition, consider adding some new content. “Fresh content not only attracts people, but keeps them coming back. It makes your site engaging, and that’s exactly what you want,” Walker says.

Be Patient With Your New Job

Be careful not to make a hasty decision about whether a job is a good fit. https://t.co/JnxsZ61ZXN — Harvard Business Review (@HarvardBiz) March 13, 2020

So you’ve started a new job, and the first few weeks haven’t panned out. Though you might feel like you’ve made a mistake, don’t look for a new job just yet, argues Art Markman in Harvard Business Review.

“Many people in new roles suffer from a variation of imposter syndrome, in which they feel like they’ve risen into a position they’re not qualified to take. That can make you feel as though the tasks you don’t know how to do are a sign that you shouldn’t be in the job at all,” Markman says.

If you feel this way, treat it as an opportunity for growth and ask for help with new tasks.

Other Links of Note

Is self-care at work just slacking? Association Chat’s KiKi L’Italien examines the value of breaks in the workplace.

Have you been assigned to be online community manager for your association? Tirza Austin shares tips in Community by Association on being successful in this role.

If you want to rapidly implement your new strategic plan, follow these 10 steps, says Kris Putnam-Walkerly in TechSoup.

Share this article