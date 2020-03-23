Daily Buzz: The Value of Emotional Intelligence What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 23, 2020 (SDI Productions/E+) (SDI Productions/E+)

A boss who builds relationships with employees can help your organization grow. Also: how to tell if you need new membership management software.

For business leaders, emotional intelligence is a great attribute. But how much is it really worth? It can be tricky to show it on paper, but there is value associated with having an emotionally intelligent boss, says author and leadership specialist Drew Bird in The Enterprisers Project.

“Effective leadership development results in three well-tested outcomes, all of which have potential hard-dollar value returns: retention, discretionary effort, and engagement,” Bird says.

When you retain skilled employees, your organization saves money and staff time on recruiting, onboarding, and training new recruits. A boss without emotional intelligence has more trouble retaining good workers.

“People don’t like working for or with someone who doesn’t treat them as an individual, takes credit for their work, micromanages them, or is dishonest. These are exactly the kinds of things that emotionally intelligent leaders don’t do,” Bird says.

Instead, emotionally intelligent bosses retain employees by fostering opportunities for growth, communicating openly and honestly, and taking responsibility. These behaviors create partnerships between leaders and their team members, Bird suggests.

They also inspire their employees to go above and beyond, which results in a more productive workforce.

“The difference in output/impact/creativity between those who do the minimum possible and those who work to their maximum potential is huge,” Bird says. “People will work harder when their boss is someone skilled at authentically establishing and maintaining meaningful relationships, which, as established above, is a key trait of emotionally intelligent leaders.”

You Might Need New Membership Management Software

Do you feel like you’ve outgrown your membership management software? There are several signs to look out for, says a recent post on the Fonteva blog.

One issue with your current software could be that it doesn’t scale with your growth. As your organization grows, some things need to change.

“If you’ve reached capacity on members or your ability to manage them, your software is no longer truly serving your organization’s needs. The same is true when your efforts aren’t attracting, converting, or retaining members,” the Fonteva team says.

Other Links of Note

Need to cancel an upcoming event? Event Marketer offers best practices for communicating cancellations.

Advocacy marketing is on the rise in 2020, says Kaya Ismail in CMSWire. He breaks down how brand advocates boost your content marketing efforts.

Looking for new ways to design your home office? Architectural Digest presents 65 design ideas that will keep you productive.

Share this article