Film Group Launches Program to Diversify Movie Sets

The initiative of the Association of Film Commissioners International seeks to make it easier for film and TV producers to widen their lens when it comes to booking locations, talent, and crew.

With an eye on promoting economic development and diversity, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) has launched its Industry Partnership Program.

The program is designed to make it easier for members of the film industry to connect with the global film production community—and perhaps to find a film setting in an unexpected place or to hire crew members from a wider variety of backgrounds. To that end, AFCI has produced The Global Production Network Tool, a digital resource to find new shooting locations.

“Our goal for AFCI’s Industry Partnership Program is to support global production and promote diversity and inclusion in the storytelling process,” said AFCI President Jess Conoplia in a news release.

AFCI is already partnering with Crewvie, a global database for sharing and sourcing qualified crew and production support, and Screen Producers Australia on the initiative.

“We’re proud to launch with partners like Crewvie.com and Screen Producers Australia that share our goals,” Conoplia said, “and we’re excited to be in active discussions with other potential partners across multiple continents.”

The launch follows AFCI’s 2019 study, Best Practice in Screen Sector Development, which focused on the policies and strategies that governments around the world use to bring film projects to their countries. The association is also collaborating with the U.N. World Tourism Organization and Women in Film and Television International.

Diversity in film—both behind and in front of the camera—has garnered more attention in recent years. While there were more film roles for women and people of color in 2018 and 2019, according to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report 2020, minorities and women still have a long way to go when it comes to writing and directing opportunities.

AFCI has also partnered with TIME’S UP Entertainment on a best practices report focused on inclusivity and diversity. It is scheduled for release later this year.

