Getty Images, Associations Collaborate on Diversity Scholarship Program

By Ernie Smith / Mar 18, 2020

The stock photo platform, turning 25 this year, will work with a variety of associations and nonprofits to offer scholarships to up-and-coming photographers, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

The world’s largest stock photo house is teaming with nonprofits and associations to offer scholarships that will bring more diverse talent into the fields of photography and photojournalism.

This week, Getty Images announced the launch of its Inclusion Scholarships, timed to the archive’s 25th anniversary. The company is partnering with the U.K.-based Creative Access, the global organization Women Photograph, and three U.S.-based associations: the National Association of Black Journalists, the Asian American Journalists Association, and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Each scholarship will be worth $10,000, and the U.S.-based scholarships will include stipends to attend each respective association’s annual meeting.

“The Inclusion Scholarships are a continuation of our commitment to foster greater representation and inclusion within the photographic and photojournalism industries,” said Getty’s senior vice president of content, Ken Mainardis, in a news release. “Since Getty Images was founded 25 years ago, our mission has been to move the world with visuals and accurately represent the society we live in, inclusive of all voices and perspectives.”

The scholarships, which are available to students with at least one more year in school, are one of many initiatives that Getty Images has taken to increase inclusivity in its platform. In 2014, the firm teamed with the Facebook-affiliated startup LeanIn.org on a collection of photos that present a progressive view of women. And last fall, Getty Images teamed with AARP on a stock photo series.

