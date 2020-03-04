Optometric Association Offers Free Lyft Rides to Eye Exams What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Mar 4, 2020 (eyecrave/E+/Getty Images Plus) (eyecrave/E+/Getty Images Plus)

Noting that nearly six in 10 Americans haven’t had their eyes checked in the last two years, the American Optometric Association is offering Lyft rides in 10 cities to help people get to their eye exams.

March is Save Your Vision month, according to the American Optometric Association. And to promote better vision care, AOA is teaming with the ride-hailing service Lyft to get more people to their nearest optometrist for an eye exam.

Under the partnership, a free round-trip ride, up to a $25 fare, will be offered in 10 cities: Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Memphis, Miami, New York City, St. Louis, and Seattle. Residents can take advantage of the offer by accessing a local code on the AOA website. (The association says the offer is good “while supplies last.”)

In AOA’s annual Eye-Q survey, more than a quarter of respondents said they have some difficulty getting to and from their eye exams. After all, it’s hard to drive with your pupils dilated.

“We want to ensure people are able to attend their annual comprehensive eye exams and understand the importance of protecting not only their vision, but their overall health,” AOA President Barbara L. Horn said in a news release. “By partnering with Lyft, we are able to help more people overcome a significant barrier and allow them to see an AOA doctor of optometry.”

The offer, a part of the association’s Start With Eye campaign, could also help improve eye care in general. According to AOA’s study, 95 percent of Americans prioritize good vision, but only 42 percent have had an eye exam in the past two years.

