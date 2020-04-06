Daily Buzz: Stay in Balance While Working Remotely (or at the Office) What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Apr 6, 2020 (Kenishirotie/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Kenishirotie/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

It’s great to love what you do, but you still shouldn’t do it all the time. Also: cultivating connections with members even when in-person events are unavailable.

If you’re passionate about your job, you might be willing to work long hours and forgo other parts of your life. But devoting yourself to your work along could have consequences, argues HubSpot’s Pamela Bump.

“While your role might not ‘feel’ like a job, working long hours without making time for yourself eventually takes a major toll,” she says. “In fact, research shows that throwing yourself into work too heavily could cause stress, burnout, and—commonly—a lonely personal life.”

How do you find the right balance? Start by creating clear boundaries—for example, by setting a hard stop to your workday.

“If your role revolves around large projects or long to-do lists, you might be tempted to work late or on weekends to get more done,” Bump says. A hard stop each day helps prevent overexertion.

It’s also important to set aside personal time during the workday: “If your schedule allows, one way to do this is by blocking time for breaks or short self-care activities, such as taking a walk, on your calendar.” These midday activities can help you recharge, reducing stress and burnout.

New Ways to Build an Association Community

One question associations are grappling with is how do we continue to build, foster, and nurture our member communities when in-person meetings, a key community driver, is suddenly gone? https://t.co/QTk82DVdt7 #ASAE pic.twitter.com/oGogCVw4g5 — Amanda Kaiser (@SmoothThePath) April 3, 2020

When in-person events are off the table, members need new ways to connect, says Amanda Kaiser of Smooth the Path. “In the past, we provided the physical space and the setting,” she says. “Our job now is to create the space AND get the conversation started.”

Associations should take the time to gather members in a virtual space and start a discussion. That way, members are still connecting with each other.

“Since we are often online with our members during these conversations, we can help set the tone for the community’s culture. When we warmly welcome members to their first online meeting, they get a sense of how community members behave,” Kaiser says.

