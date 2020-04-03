Daily Buzz: A Social Media Security Guide What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Apr 3, 2020 (JuSun/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (JuSun/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to protect your organization and its brand image from cyberattacks. Also: Figuring out the appropriate length of your next piece of content.

As cyberthreats evolve, it’s important to stay on top of security best practices. And keeping social media accounts safe is as important as protecting other arms of your organization.

“Social media security risks for businesses and organizations can’t be taken lightly,” says John Colburn of Sprout Social. “A brand’s online presence is deeply connected to its reputation—a breach can damage customers’ confidence and put company information at risk.”

To protect your accounts, start with the basics. Colburn says strong passwords are the first line of defense, so your organization should set high standards for gatekeepers to follow when creating new ones.

“The National Institute of Standards and Technology, for example, requires federal agencies to use passwords that are at least 8 characters long but goes on to show that password length is most important. We would go a step further and recommend a passphrase that is at least 12-18 characters.”

You can take password security to another level with two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication, which require additional pieces of evidence from users to grant access to accounts.

“This prevents attackers from accessing accounts with just a password. If someone tries to sign in from an unrecognized device, for example, they might be required to enter a one-time code from an approved mobile device and authenticator application,” Colburn says.

Establishing a social media policy can also help employees understand how to handle the use of official accounts.

To Elaborate or Not to Elaborate

.@millanda shares questions we should consider to help determine whether your topic should go long. #contentmarketing https://t.co/0EzAFc2Pa6 pic.twitter.com/wIACN5ejo7 — Content Marketing Institute (@CMIContent) April 3, 2020

Want to create a piece of long-form content? You might have a lot to say, but not every topic or idea should be thousands of words, argues Amanda Milligan, the marketing director at Fractl, on the Content Marketing Institute blog.

When deciding if a piece should be long form, keep the reader in mind, Milligan suggests.

“Why is someone choosing to look for an article about this topic? Put yourself in the mind of the reader and figure out what they want to learn from reading your content,” she says. “Keyword research is such an important component at this stage of consideration.”

