Daily Buzz: The Rise of Employee Surveillance Software

Why more organizations are investing in technology that can track remote workers’ digital movements. Also: How to get lapsed members back to your association.

As many transition to remote work, organizations continue to adjust their business operations. One effect is the significant increase in the investment of surveillance software.

“Surveillance software, in particular, can monitor what remote workers do on their devices by tracking keystrokes, regularly taking screenshots and using other methods,” says Kaya Ismail on CMSWire.

Why are organizations investing? For one, it’s a matter of accountability.

“In some cases, businesses believe that just letting employees know they’re being monitored has the psychological effect of keeping them productive,” Ismail says.

But the effect of these methods could backfire, Ismail warns.

“It makes sense to keep tabs on what your employees are doing. After all, you’re paying for their time and expertise. However, using tools to actually spy on their digital movements or time spent in front of a screen can encroach on employee privacy and cause distrust,” he says.

An alternative approach to tracking digital movements is to set clear goals and then give employees the autonomy to achieve them. That level of responsibility could motivate them to do good work.

If organizations are looking for a middle ground between total surveillance and employee autonomy, they might benefit from such collaboration tools as Slack or Trello.

“Even if surveillance software isn’t right for most employers, that doesn’t mean employees should operate in the dark either,” Ismail says.

It’s Not Too Late for Lapsed Members

Don’t look at lapsed members as a disappointment—they present the best opportunity to recruit someone back to your organization, says The Moery Company’s JP Moery. With an already established relationship, you have a leg up on recruitment.

How can you reengage them? Offer a fresh start and highlight any new initiatives, programs, and leadership changes.

“It is all about rebranding and relaunching your association to those lapsed members,” Moery says.

