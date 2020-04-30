Daily Buzz: Try These Unsung Online Marketing Tactics What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Apr 30, 2020 (oatawa/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (oatawa/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Don’t rely on the same old tricks to get your message across. Also: what spring cleaning could do for your nonprofit.

When putting together online marketing strategies, it’s tempting to fall back on what works. However, go to the well too much and your message might not be as impactful.

“Thinking outside of the box when conducting marketing strategies is essential. You don’t want to bore your customers, and you don’t want to get bored creating the same campaigns, either,” says HubSpot’s Kayla Carmicheal. “If you can’t take much more of the same, your audience probably can’t, either.”

Instead of another email list or blog post, try something like creating and distributing infographics, Carmicheal says. If you’ve never made one before, infographic templates can help you get started.

“If you’re distributing data on social media, infographics present the complicated information in a simple, fun format,” she says. “Visual content is more engaging than text and still presents the information in a useful way.”

In the same vein, you can invest in a video series. Content could include anything that relates to your brand, such as videos spotlighting colleagues or a quick Q&A session on Instagram where staff members field questions from the audience and post the video answers on your organization’s Instagram Stories.

She also suggests that, if you have content of your own, uploading it to YouTube and sharing it with your members. “That way, content is accessible in multiple areas for your audience,” Carmicheal says.

It May Be Time for Spring Cleaning at Your Nonprofit

When was the last time you did any of these? If you have some time on your hands right now, it’s a great time to get things cleaned up: https://t.co/aOVI2APcN4 — Wild Apricot (@WildApricot) April 28, 2020

Do you think your nonprofit needs a refresh? Consider it a good time for spring cleaning.

“If you’re finding that things are a little slow right now and your nonprofit is staying put and waiting out the storm, this is a really good opportunity to do all those things you’ve never had time to do before,” says Wild Apricot’s Sayana Izmailova.

Spring cleaning could include reaching out to donors, catching up on sending reports, cleaning up databases, and refreshing email lists. Knock these out, and you’ll be ready to go when things get busier again.

