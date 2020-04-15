Daily Buzz: YouTube’s New DIY Tool for Making Video Ads What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Apr 15, 2020 (via YouTube) (via YouTube)

All that businesses need to use the new tool, designed for making quick clips on the fly, is a Google account. Also: The hiring process requires more than gut feeling.

YouTube just launched a new tool aimed at small businesses that need a simple, low-cost way to create videos, TechCrunch reports.

According to the report, the tool—called the YouTube Video Builder—was rushed to launch in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, since in-person video shoots are no longer an option and many small businesses are struggling financially.

The new tool gives users the ability to animate static assets, use music from YouTube’s free audio library, and pick from a variety of customizable layouts to put together a six- or 15-second video.

“Using the tool is fairly straightforward,” says TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez.

Once the video is complete, it can be uploaded to the business’s YouTube Channel, and then used wherever else the business wants. To use the YouTube Video Builder, small businesses just need a Google account that can be used to log in to their services such as Gmail and YouTube.

“The tool is now one of many DIY solutions on the market for businesses looking to create their own video ads,” Perez says. “Vimeo in February released an app that helps small businesses create professional social videos, for example. Last fall, Facetune maker Lightricks launched a full suite of apps for small businesses to use for their social media marketing campaigns.”

For the public launch, customers will be able to use the tool via the desktop, after gaining beta access, according to TechCrunch.

Consider More Than “Culture Fit” When Hiring

Don’t hire for culture fit. Consider these 3 factors instead https://t.co/rt3lvL3Ras — Fast Company (@FastCompany) April 15, 2020

Looking for the right people to join your organization? There are a few things to keep in mind.

“Instead of relying on a gut feeling, which is how some employers define ‘culture fit,’ I search for three specific characteristics during the interview process,” says Carson Conant, CEO of Mediafly, on Fast Company.

For one, look for someone who will defend their ideas, but not their ego.

“Falling on your sword because it was the right idea, rather than your idea, is the key difference,” Conant says.

Other Links of Note

In uncertain times, what matters is helping your employees be successful, says Jamie Notter.

Does a coworker need help with their PC? You can troubleshoot remotely, says Brendan Hesse on Lifehacker.

Have questions about recruiting more members? The Blue Sky eLearn blog offers a Q&A on the subject.

Share this article