Daily Buzz: Adapt Your Work Habits to Overcome Screen Fatigue What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / May 18, 2020 (seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

More breaks and less on-screen noise are among the solutions to managing an increase in screen time. Also: how you can monetize virtual events responsibly.

Many people are now doing almost all work and communication through a computer screen. For some, this comes with a consequence: screen fatigue.

“I was so excited to be able to work from home,” says Nonprofit Hub’s Olivia Layne. “But now that we’re a few months into ‘the new normal,’ I’m getting so tired of seeing people through lenses, and staring at screens all day and night is making my eyes sting.”

Layne says we need to change our work habits to keep screen fatigue at bay. For one, give yourself more breaks. In an office setting, back-to-back meetings might be acceptable, but that should not carry over into a remote work setting where video calls are the norm.

“In between meetings [at the office], you could chat with coworkers casually, and your brain would have a break during your commute. Now that you don’t have to go anywhere for your next meeting, they get scheduled closer together, without a change of pace to break them up,” Layne says. To combat this, give yourself at least 10 to 15 minutes between meetings and projects to decompress.

You can also reduce your on-screen stimuli. “In video calls, you can see everyone at once, including yourself. We’re not used to seeing this much stimuli in a conversation, and we’re especially not used to seeing ourselves, so it can be overwhelming and distracting,” Layne says.

During these calls, minimize other windows and change your videoconferencing layout to show only the person talking.

How to Monetize Virtual Events

(1/3). 75% of planners said they don’t charge for virtual events at all. What is the best pricing strategy?https://t.co/uKBEAMPvq3 pic.twitter.com/Fse0qdnZQk — Event Manager Blog (@EventMB) May 18, 2020

If you’re worried about charging members for virtual events during a difficult time, try a pay-what-you-can model. Later on, you can transition to fixed prices.

“The timeline for reopening is uncertain, and long-term plans are shifting day by day. Under these circumstances, it’s reasonable for event planners to adjust their pricing model as they work to gain a foothold,” says Angela Tupper on the Event Manager blog.

Other Links of Note

Is it time to slow down digital transformation? No, organizations should increase their pace, says Jeff Skipper on The Enterprisers Project.

Had to cancel your event? Eventsforce breaks down what you need to know about event insurance.

Timelines for IT projects have been compressed by the pandemic, says CIO’s Clint Boulton. He offers tips for driving digital strategy during this time.

Share this article