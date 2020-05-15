Daily Buzz: Members Can Still Volunteer During COVID-19 What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / May 15, 2020 (mitay20/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (mitay20/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How can associations help members and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic? Offer volunteer opportunities. This will have a positive impact on your community and your volunteers , says Erin Halley on VolunteerMatch.

“Studies have shown that volunteering is good for your mental health,” she says. “According to a VolunteerMatch study with UnitedHealthcare in 2017, there are many mental and emotional benefits to volunteering with 93 percent reporting an improved mood.”

Now is a perfect time to offer virtual volunteering, since volunteers will need only an internet connection and a computer or phone. Virtual opportunities have grown among nonprofit organizations since the pandemic began.

“We at VolunteerMatch have seen a large shift to virtual opportunities, which is now at over 630,000. According to our survey in March, 32 percent of nonprofits started creating more virtual opportunities,” Halley says.

In-person opportunities are also possible as long as you ensure that volunteers follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and staying healthy. “Communities are needing your help now more than ever when it comes to volunteering in person as some volunteering can’t be done virtually,” Halley says.

If potential volunteers express concern about in-person volunteering, you can ask them to review safety tips from the nonprofit Points of Light.

Get More Value From Your Data

Do organizations — and do we as a society — know how to unlock the value of our vast amounts of data? https://t.co/jC1oaSo3A1 — Harvard Business Review (@HarvardBiz) May 15, 2020

A large amount of data is not useful on its own, but it has tremendous potential value if properly utilized, says Stefaan G. Verhulst in Harvard Business Review. “We are still living in the knowledge economy, and organizations are still trying to figure out how to unlock under-utilized assets,” he says.

One way to maximize data assets is to determine what you mean by “value.” Is it monetary or societal value?

“All these metrics co-exist in a delicate balance. Considered together, they can help organizations determine the true value of data,” Verhulst says.

