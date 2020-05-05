Daily Buzz: Use Data Visualization to Improve Your Marketing Strategy What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / May 5, 2020 (KrulUA/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (KrulUA/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Presenting information in a visually pleasing way can help both marketers and their target audience. Also: Scheduled breaks are useful in online meetings, too.

Using data to inform your marketing efforts is a great way to improve performance. But for some, it’s not easy to sift through mounds of digital information to get to the important insights. Data visualization can help with that.

“By showcasing the most critical data in a visual format, it makes the information easier to process and understand,” says Jacqueline Zote on Sprout Social. “This not only makes the data easier to understand but also pleasant to look at, which helps you get people’s attention more effectively.”

Data visualization transforms large data sets into visual formats, from charts and scatter plots to infographics and heat maps. This provides greater insight into your data since it makes it easier to identify trends and patterns.

“It adds more context and assigns meaning to your data, helping you understand its relevance in the real world and how you should apply it,” Zote says.

Data visualization also engages the audience. If you want to present information to members, you can show a colorful and easy-to-digest chart instead of a sea of data.

“There’s no doubt that well-designed visuals are attractive and engaging,” Zote says. “Data visualization combined with data storytelling can help you draw in your target audience and engage them.”

Schedule Breaks During Online Meetings

New post: Schedule breaks during online meetings! Providing appropriate downtime during events is standard practice. But it's especially important to schedule breaks during online meetings. Here’s why—and how to do it right!https://t.co/0nhKUt2zD0 #assnchat #eventprofs #Zoom pic.twitter.com/FBFbpEErE5 — Adrian Segar (@ASegar) May 5, 2020

In-person events often have scheduled breaks so that attendees can check messages, grab a snack or just get re-energized. Don’t forget to apply the same strategy to virtual gatherings.

“When you don’t schedule enough breaks, people will leave an online meeting seemingly at random,” says Adrian Segar of Conferences That Work. “As a result, the meeting will feel unnecessarily disjointed, and it’s easy for participants to conclude that the meeting is not so important, or boring, or a waste of time.”

Give online attendees time to address other responsibilities and they’ll be less inclined to leave.

