Daily Buzz: A Lesson on Board Diversity From Reddit
By Ernie Smith / Jun 10, 2020

Reddit has fulfilled its cofounder’s request for a more diverse board of directors by replacing him with a black board member. Also: how associations can help their communities through times of struggle.

Many organizations—both for-profit and not—have recommitted at a pivotal moment to improve their diversity and inclusion initiatives.

A popular social network may have found a path forward while offering a potential lesson for others. This week, Reddit announced the appointment of Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel onto its board, TechCrunch reports.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian stepped down from the company’s board of directors on June 5, amid nationwide protests over police misconduct toward black Americans. In his resignation letter, he asked that he be replaced with a black candidate.

Reddit cofounder Steve Huffman praised Seibel’s tech background and industry knowledge, calling him “one of the smartest and kindest people in tech.” Seibel’s previous ventures include founding Socialcam and Justin.tv., which later rebranded as Twitch. According to TechCrunch, Seibel has funded and advised more than 1,800 startups during his time at YC.

Huffman said the company will also update its content policy to better handle racist material posted by its own users. Reddit has been criticized for not taking sufficient action against such content.

“There is an unacceptable gap between our beliefs as people and a company, and what you see in our content policy,” Huffman recently said in an open letter.

Give Members Space for Hard Conversations

When your community is hurting, your association can help by providing a space for members to have difficult conversations. Community managers “have a responsibility to facilitate these hard conversations if your community needs it,” says Marjorie Anderson on the Community by Association blog.

Open a thread online and let the conversation happen there. “Be available to ask questions or facilitate the conversation so that it remains respectful and so that you can answer any questions that may come up about your association and any actions it may be taking,” Anderson says.

