Daily Buzz: How to Deliver Bad News With Empathy on Video Calls

Direct and personal communication can help you share unpleasant information. Also: A good conclusion can elevate your blog post.

Sharing bad news with employees isn’t easy, especially when you have to do it over video call. The transition to remote work has made this difficult job even trickier.

“Whether it be financial strain, company overhauls or eliminating someone’s position, sharing this information in a professional, empathetic manner is more important than ever,” says Ashley Neal on Association Success.

First, be sensitive to the situation and understand that the recipient of the bad news may take it personally or harder than usual given today’s circumstances.

“It should be done as intimately as possible. It may be convenient to release mass information over email, but having conversations as privately as possible shows you are respectful and care for others’ comfort,” Neal says.

A video call will help with this; a phone call is not good enough when delivering bad news, Neal says. Visual communication gives you the ability to read facial expressions and body language, reducing the likelihood of miscommunication.

Be direct and to the point when giving bad news. Prepare a statement ahead of time to make sure you stay on track and share all the important details.

“Start off by explaining the purpose of your meeting: sharing bad news. Once you’ve given ample time to prepare for the revelation, begin explaining your news using short yet thorough statements,” Neal says. “Leaving the emotion out of the relaying process makes continuing to have a good relationship in the future easier.”

How to End a Blog Post

Want to write an effective ending to your blog post? Tell readers what to do next with a call to action (CTA). This will encourage them to keep consuming your content.

“After reading a blog post, most users are thinking, ‘Okay, now what?’” says HubSpot’s Rebecca Riserbato. “Your CTA could be a content offer, promote your product or service, or ask users to subscribe to your email newsletter.”

