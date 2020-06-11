Daily Buzz: Inspire Your Team During Uncertainty What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jun 11, 2020 (arsenisspyros/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (arsenisspyros/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

It’s easy to lose determination at work in the midst of a crisis. To guide their organizations through difficult times, leaders must consider how their employees are coping and help those who are struggling.

“Some people might feel rebellious, while others struggle with sadness and a lack of motivation,” says John Boitnott on Entrepreneur. “Your employees are likely still struggling to balance a range of emotions.”

Lead with emotional intelligence. In times like these, employees are worried about job security, remote work complications, health concerns, or even the loss of a loved one.

“These workers need a leader with empathy for all the emotions they’re currently experiencing,” Boitnott says. “To address their needs, engage in active listening. Obviously, you don’t have solutions for all their problems, but pairing listening with a kind word can be enough to help them cope.”

If many of your workers are concerned about not being able to address personal responsibilities, consider shortening the workweek to four days. They’ll have more time to take care of family and practice self-care.

“They’ll be able to address family needs, like online schooling, grocery shopping, and meal prep. Extra time will also help them keep up with exercise, sleep, and other wellness activities that’ll help boost their immune systems,” Boitnott says.

Manage Members With the Right Tech Stack

Today we publish research by @emmacarew into what member-driven newsrooms should consider when choosing their tech stack. Our goal is to give newsrooms the info they need to make informed decisions about vendors and avoid costly mistakes. https://t.co/CZ47YQFfxe — Membership Puzzle (@membershippzzle) June 11, 2020

Want to effectively manage your members? Take cues from the Membership Puzzle Project’s recent breakdown of what to consider when choosing your membership technology stack. The report specifically targets member-driven newsrooms, but the same sound strategies apply to another kind of member-driven organization: associations.

During this process, make sure to connect all of your association’s software systems with an application programming interface (API).

“An API allows data to talk between different software systems. An API’s main purpose is to make sure you can easily access the website/service/vendor’s data for your account,” says Emma Carew Grovum. “It connects the dots between your CMS and your email service provider, and between your membership database and the newsletter sign-up forms.”

