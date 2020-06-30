Daily Buzz: Leaders Should Maintain Work-Life Balance, Too What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jun 30, 2020 (z_wei/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (z_wei/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

When leaders focus on health and well-being, their employees will follow suit. Also: Designing a more effective continuity plan.

During tumultuous times, leaders might feel tempted or even obligated to work around the clock. But your always-on approach may be doing more harm than good to your team.

“How can they feel comfortable taking time off, even when you say it’s OK, if you’re always texting, emailing and available? Your direct reports will inevitably follow your lead, even if it heads into risky, stressed-out territory,” says Tiffany Delmore on Entrepreneur.

Delmore suggests practicing what you preach when it comes to maintaining a work-life balance. That means including yourself in company wellness mandates, such as taking an extra day off to focus on mental health and wellness. If you’re struggling to follow along, be honest with your coworkers.

“Your openness could help take the stigma away from other personnel struggling with the same frustrations,” she says. “Nothing brings people together like common problems.”

It can also help to engage in stress-relieving activities with your team, such as fun get-togethers or workshops in person or via video call. You can even bring in an expert who can teach the group an interesting activity, like cooking a certain dish or learning an at-home exercise routine.

“Be present, and participate in every event. Your visibility will indicate that the activity is relevant and supported by upper management, which will take away worries that it’s just a frivolous attempt at reducing everyone’s anxiety,” Delmore says.

Reimagining Your Business Continuity Plan

The global pandemic has revealed the weakness of many organizations' business continuity plans. Here's how to build a plan that will prepare you for future disruption: https://t.co/OFBRNIxBQ8 — Enterprisers Project (@4enterprisers) June 30, 2020

Many business continuity plans are either too high-level to offer any real actionable detail or consist of content that is out of date, argues John Beattie on The Enterprisers Project.

With that in mind, your continuity plan’s framework should have clear objectives, procedures, and priorities, along with an understanding of your limitations.

“Within this framework, there’s a lot of room to customize for your size, maturity, compliance requirements, and other factors,” Beattie says.

Other Links of Note

Nonprofits have access to more fundraising tools than ever before. Nonprofit Tech for Good identifies online fundraising best practices for organizations.

Event organizers are finding pivoting to virtual events as the best option to save costs and retain their audience, says Julie Ratcliffe on CommPartners. She offers tips on how to make this transition.

What will organizations look like when they return to normal operations? Perhaps startups might offer a clue: According to a TechCrunch survey, many of them are moving away from traditional offices.

Share this article