Daily Buzz: Take Advantage of the Twitter Algorithm What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jun 2, 2020 (bigtunaonline/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus) (bigtunaonline/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

How to make sure your content is reaching your audience. Also: Don’t forget about members until it’s time for them to renew.

If you’re looking to make more noise on Twitter, make use of its algorithm that prioritizes content and recommends tweets to users based on their activity.

“From In Case You Missed It in the Twitter timeline, to For You in the search tab, it’s always working to show users the tweets it thinks they want to see,” says Katie Sehl on the Hootsuite blog. “As a business, that means you need to optimize your tweets to make sure they are picked up by the algorithm and seen by the right people.”

How do you increase your reach on Twitter? Maintain a constant presence, for one. The social media platform explained that the more you tweet, the more likely your audience will see and interact with your content.

“The more often people engage, the more likely Twitter’s algorithm is to share your tweets with them in the future,” Sehl says.

Consider the timing of your posts as well. According to research from Hootsuite, the best time to post on Twitter is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. EST on Monday or Thursday. More specifically, the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST window is best.

“Don’t count on ICYMI to rescue your unseen content. It’s critical to tweet during peak engagement hours,” Sehl says.

Connect With Members Through Reboarding

Reboarding members: an effective strategy for increasing member engagement & retention | TopClass by WBT Systems https://t.co/Lf2Criw5AC #assnchat #membership #associations pic.twitter.com/BFmBhFMpRy — TopClass LMS by WBT Systems (@WBT_Systems) June 1, 2020

As employees return to their companies, organizations are working on reboarding them. Associations can take a similar approach with their members, suggests a recent post on the WBT Systems blog.

“In the association context, reboarding means reconnecting with a member to learn about any new needs and interests, help them get value from their membership, and strengthen your relationship with them,” says the WBT Systems team. “You must reconnect with members on a regular basis and remind them how to get value from their membership.”

Other Links of Note

When will the event industry come back? New research might tell us, suggests a recent post on the Event Manager Blog.

You can add links to your Instagram story with the Swipe Up feature. Sprout Social’s Chloe West explains how to use it.

Are you using membership reporting to your advantage? MemberClicks’ Colleen Bottorff breaks down the two types of reports you should be monitoring.

Share this article