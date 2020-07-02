ASAE Delivers COVID-19 Sign-On Letter to Congress What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Chris Vest, CAE / Jul 2, 2020 (erick4x4/E+/Getty Images Plus) (erick4x4/E+/Getty Images Plus)

ASAE and 2,200 other organizations delivered a sign-on letter to Congress, asking that nonprofit associations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic get access to federal relief programs.

ASAE delivered a community sign-on letter [PDF] to Congress on July 1, alongside 2,200 organizations, requesting assistance for nonprofit associations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASAE and thousands of other organizations have urged Congress for months to grant nonprofit associations access to federal relief programs created to assist small businesses and industries struggling with payroll and other basic operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress specifically authorized financial assistance to 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organizations under these relief programs in the CARES Act, but to date, most associations have not been given access. Many associations that were financially solvent before the COVID-19 pandemic were forced to cancel conferences, conventions, and other in-person events when the virus spread, and previously steady streams of revenue from membership dues, advertising, sponsorships, fundraising, and job boards are all down in this struggling economy.

ASAE’s latest sign-on letter has three main requests for Congress: provide 501(c)(6) associations access to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and reauthorize the PPP until at least December 31, 2020; pass the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act of 2020 (H.R. 7011), which would establish a system of shared public and private compensation for business interruption losses and event cancellations resulting from future pandemics or public health emergencies; and pass the Skills Renewal Act (H.R. 7031/S. 3779), which would provide Americans who have been laid-off or furloughed due to COVID-19 a $4,000 tax credit to pursue post-secondary skills training and career development.

ASAE supports amendments to the Skills Renewal Act proposed by the Professional Certification Coalition (of which ASAE is a cofounder and Steering Committee member). These amendments will ensure that the tax credit is available for use with a wide range of reputable national certification programs and for expenses associated with testing required to obtain and/or maintain a postsecondary credential.

Congress is reportedly set to begin formal negotiations on a fourth coronavirus stimulus package after the two-week July 4 recess. Many relief programs created by the CARES Act to assist millions of individuals and small businesses during the pandemic are set to expire at the end of July.

“Associations have been largely left out of COVID-19 relief measures to date and continue to work tirelessly in support of the industries and professions needed to restore the U.S. economy,” said ASAE President and CEO Susan Robertson, CAE. “It’s past time for Congress to take action to ensure associations can continue their vital roles in workforce development, standard-setting and industry advancement as the nation moves toward economic recovery.”

