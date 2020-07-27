Daily Buzz: Google Offers a Search Console Breakdown What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Jul 27, 2020 (franckreporter/iStock Unreleased) (franckreporter/iStock Unreleased)

The search engine adds a feature that makes it easier to figure out whether traffic is coming in from Google News. Also: Write emails for your audience.

Have a site on Google News that pulls in traffic?

You might be aware that trying to figure out how much traffic that page is pulling in can be a real challenge. Traditionally, Google hasn’t separated traffic out between the main version of Google and its news tab—a frustration for publishers, who often are reliant on the search engine’s traffic.

But last week, the company announced changes that will separate out that traffic more efficiently using its search console. The result could make it easier for analytics teams to target their efforts toward the popular news aggregator.

“Until now there has not been a way for Search Console users to isolate, analyze, and compare traffic originating from the news tab,” Search Engine Journal’s Matt Southern explains. “Now it’s possible to look at this data on its own, or compare it with another individual set of data.”

Google says this feature was demanded by users for years, so if you were looking forward to it, there you go.

Write With Them In Mind

Trying to win over new audiences is already challenging enough. Why make it harder by not writing with those audiences in mind?

Trying to win over new audiences is already challenging enough. Why make it harder by not writing with those audiences in mind?

That’s a point highlighted in a recent MemberClicks post that discusses the art behind well-read emails.

“Whoever it is you’re drafting an email for, whether it’s your members, prospects, board of directors, etc., make the copy (and the ‘why’) about them,” Callie Walker writes.

Walker also suggests a short and scannable form, along with building the message around a single goal.

Other Links of Note

Over at Frank J. Kenny’s blog, Christina Metcalf lays out the benefits of virtual meetings for chambers of commerce.

Apple’s iOS has a new feature coming that lets you know when an app is using your camera or microphone. But what if you’re an Android user? Lifehacker has an answer.

You might think that the idea of associations replacing college is wild—but on Leading Learning, Jeff Cobb argues it’s more realistic than it sounds.

