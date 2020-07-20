Daily Buzz: How to Take the Next Step in Your Career What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jul 20, 2020 (Tom Merton/OJO Images) (Tom Merton/OJO Images)

Identify why you work and what you do best to find success in the next phase of your professional life. Also: what it takes to integrate AI into your association.

Are you ready to switch careers or find a new job? To find success in your next career chapter, start with the basics: Figure out why you work and what you love doing.

“The only way to make your dent in the world is by leveraging your gifts (your innate abilities) and your talents (those abilities developed) in a way that can intentionally move that mission forward,” says Shira (Harrington) Lotzar, chief engagement officer of Purposeful Hire, Inc., on Association Chat.

While you’re at it, take stock of what work you want to do, what work you only tolerate, and what work drains you. This will help to identify what work makes you tick and why, so you can make an informed decision about your next career move.

Then, find ways to showcase your professional value to organizations. Lotzar suggests branding your resume in a way that aligns with what you want to do in the future.

“Contrary to popular belief, your resume should NOT be just a laundry list of your skills, job duties, and accomplishments,” she says. “Curate only those elements that reflect the types of problems you want to continue solving in the future. Then apply for jobs that will use those superpowers.”

You can also leverage your LinkedIn account—specifically the About section—to tell your story.

“LinkedIn gives you 2,000 characters (about 300 words) to write a compelling narrative that expresses your professional passions, the problems you solve, your thought leadership, and what it’s like to work with you,” Lotzar says.

Get Your Association Ready for AI

For successful AI transformations, organizations need high-quality data and easy access to it, says Protech Associates’ Evan Hendershot. Start with data cleanup and consolidation.

“The ability, or lack thereof, to access all of your association’s data is critical in your path to AI readiness,” Hendershot says. “Without quality data, predictive analytics won’t predict accurately. Complex workflows won’t work. And automated email campaigns based on a specific set of scenarios won’t automate.”

Other Links of Note

Promoting diversity and inclusion. Jason Dunn of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals has penned an open letter to the event industry about racism in events and steps to improve.

Marketing has changed. What can organizations do to adapt? HubSpot’s Meghan Keaney Anderson looks at the state of the industry.

Activating events and exhibits in a pandemic requires planning, flexibility, and space, says Rachel Boucher on Event Marketer. She offers five insights on doing it successfully.

