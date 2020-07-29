Daily Buzz: Keep Your Digital Event Secure What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Autumn Whitefield-Madrano / Jul 29, 2020 (Artystarty/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Artystarty/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

As you plan your virtual events, don’t forget to protect against cyber risks. Also: Leadership is more than being at the head of a team.

Meeting planners have flexed their agility during the COVID-19 pandemic, with last-minute digital pivots going from chaotic to almost rote in a matter of weeks. But cybersecurity is often a casualty of this agility, says Victoria Copans at the Event Manager Blog.

“As event planners, we are given extremely personal and valuable information on our attendees and stakeholders,” Copans says. “[I]t’s our responsibility to safeguard it and make sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Planners need to understand their data and security vulnerabilities instead of simply handing off responsibility to vendors. At the same time, sourcing suppliers wisely will help planners keep attendees, sponsors, and speakers safe. Questions about cybersecurity and data privacy protocols should be on planners’ list of queries when approaching potential suppliers.

To help prevent security breaches, Copans suggests using individual registration links (and using them appropriately), establishing a code of conduct, using a password manager, approaching integrations with your event platform carefully, deploying a VPN, and considering two-factor authentication.

How Leaders Can Get Teams to “Buy In”

Leading a team is one thing. Getting a genuine endorsement from team members is another. At The Moery Company blog, JP Moery lays out the principles leaders can use to make sure the people on their teams aren’t just following along but instead are committed to an organization’s values and mission.

Qualities for leaders to embrace: transparency and the ability to share a long-term vision. On the flip side, leaders should steer clear of making false promises and plunking down “the boss card.”

“Your team is watching you,” Moery says. “My guess is your people are looking at whatever is in front of them, so you need to get out in front of things more because that’s your role as the leader of the organization.”

