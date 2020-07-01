Daily Buzz: The Power of Good News What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jul 1, 2020 (zakokor/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (zakokor/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Organizations can significantly boost employee morale when they bring positive news. Also: the future of virtual events.

There is no shortage of negative news stories in uncertain times. And when you add that to new challenges at work and home, it’s easy to be in a constant state of stress. In fact, in a survey from the American Psychological Association, more than half of Americans said that the news causes them stress, resulting in anxiety, fatigue, and sleep loss.

To battle the effects of bad news, organizations should consistently share good news with employees as a way to boost morale.

“Managers should suggest that employees set aside regularly scheduled time to read, share, and discuss positive news stories,” says Paola Cecchi-Dimeglio on the MIT Sloan Management Review.

Cecchi-Dimeglio tells the story of an experiment where she assigned workers to watch and discuss “Some Good News,” a YouTube series hosted by actor John Krasinski. The result? Employees who had received good news were 18 percent more optimistic than the control group of employees who were not given the experimental nudge. On top of that, the group that watched the show reported being 32.4 percent less anxious and 12.2 percent more likely to feel grateful for being healthy than the employees in the control group, who did not watch the good news videos.

Organizations can easily follow suit and deliver pieces of positive news on their existing communications platforms.

“Companies may already have virtual watercooler channels set up on their internal communication platforms, but another helpful idea is to set up a new channel dedicated solely to good news sharing, voting, and discussing,” Cecchi-Dimeglio says.

Are Virtual Events Here to Stay?

By now, virtual events have become the norm for so many organizations. But are they a temporary solution in a pandemic or a sea change for the events industry?

“While the industry is seeing a notable shift in pushing new meetings to 2021 and later, a Northstar Meetings Group survey showed that event planners are seeing increasing demand for all things virtual for the next 12-18 months,” says Jennifer Best on Forbes. “Even after live events and conferences make their way back into marketing strategies and budgets, virtual events will continue to be a part of the event industry.”

