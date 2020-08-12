Daily Buzz: Nonprofit Leadership for Every Generation What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Aug 12, 2020 (Floortje/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Floortje/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to accommodate the different working styles that each generation employs. Also: ASAE closes out its virtual annual meeting with a “magical” keynote.

For some, transitioning from in-office operations to remote work is seamless; for others, it’s an uphill battle. Organizations must keep in mind that the work-from-home experience is a little different for each generation.

“With baby boomers, Generation X, Generation Z, and millennials all coming together to adapt to remote work, examining the generation gaps in staff engagement remains crucial to organization successes,” says Brooke Hanshaw on TechSoup. “Particularly, different generations are having different issues.”

To make sure every generation feels comfortable and productive, organizations should take the time to understand each generation’s tendencies and level of technological literacy. For example, Hanshaw points out that since millennials are digital natives, they clash with older generations over issues such as communication and impatience. And while Generation Z values recognition for their work, Generation X is characterized as a more independent generation that doesn’t need micromanaging or constant approval.

With these points in mind, Hanshaw touches on the importance of a flexible work environment that allows for different personalities to thrive in their own ways.

“Focusing on the strengths of each generation and simultaneously bringing those focuses together is crucial to maintaining a productive environment at your nonprofit,” she says.

“Workplace flexibility and simple empathy, especially when it comes to remote meetings, make navigating this new work style easier on everyone.”

The Final Day of ASAE’s Virtual Annual Meeting

Some cool nuggets from former @Disney exec and @ASAEannual final keynoter @DuncanJWardle on how to break barriers to #innovation and allow the #creativity to flow! Creativity…ability to have an idea. Innovation…ability to get it done. #ASAE20 pic.twitter.com/YNtgPx4Qmq — Kesha L. Willis (@KeshaLWillis) August 12, 2020

During the final day of ASAE’s Virtual Annual Meeting, attendees had the chance to hear from a number of experts, who discussed everything from combating loneliness through community to what the workplace will look like for associations in the future.

In addition, this year’s closing keynote featured Duncan Wardle, a design thinking and innovation consultant who worked previously as head of innovation and creativity at Disney, where he helped Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Parks create new stories and experiences. He talked about how association execs can break barriers to innovation.

