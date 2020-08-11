Daily Buzz: Strategies to Boost Your Organic Reach What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Aug 11, 2020 (tap10/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (tap10/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

You don’t need to increase your ad budget to get more engagement on social media. Also: ASAE’s Virtual Annual Meeting continues.

If you’re looking to improve your social media presence, your first instinct might be to just funnel more money into your ad budget. But don’t forget about the power of organic reach.

“Businesses often underestimate the importance of organic marketing,” says Katie Sehl on the Hootsuite blog. “But organic social is the foundation that your ad strategy rests on. Behind every successful ad campaign is a consistent and creative social media presence that strengthens brand, relationships, and trust.”

For better organic reach, social media managers need to understand the best practices for each platform. Familiarize yourself with your platform’s demographics, features, and tools like hashtags, geotags, people tags, and shopping tags to better connect with your audience.

Consistency is also important: Make sure to post regularly and at the same time, Sehl suggests. Find out when your audience is online and active so you can determine the best time to post. Creating a content strategy and social media content calendar will help you stay on track.

Don’t just post consistently—respond to users consistently as well.

“People are much more likely to engage if they know they may get a response from you,” Sehl says. “After you post something, stick around and respond to your first few comments. This will increase the odds of you receiving more. It’s also a good opportunity to promote brand values and personality.”

ASAE Virtual Annual Meeting: Day Two

The second day of ASAE’s three-day Virtual Annual Meeting took place today. Attendees were treated to another full schedule of learning sessions and talks, along with time at the virtual engagement and career centers where attendees could mingle and chat with career management experts.

The morning’s festivities were highlighted by a keynote from Shiza Shahid, where she focused on leading during uncertain times. Shahid is an entrepreneur, technologist, and investor who cofounded the Malala Fund with Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and served as the organization’s founding CEO.

Other Links of Note

Working from home? Make sure your Wi-Fi is strong with these speed-boosting tips from TechRadar.

Does your organization need a culture change? Look out for these four signs, suggests a recent post from Association Success.

Good communication is key, especially between different departments. A recent post from MultiBriefs highlights ways to keep your teams connected.

Share this article