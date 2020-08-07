Daily Buzz: Taking the Next Step of Project Management What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Autumn Whitefield-Madrano / Aug 7, 2020 (ribkhan/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (ribkhan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

You probably use project management principles already, even if you don’t use that term. But if you want to take your association’s initiatives to the next level, you may want to consider establishing a project management office.

According to the Project Management Institute (PMI), a PMO is “an organizational structure that standardizes the project-related [and/or program-related] governance processes and facilitates the sharing of resources, methodologies, tools and techniques.”

As Stephanie Lovett of FusionSpan points out, that’s a loaded definition—but that doesn’t mean it’s just jargon for getting things done. PMI says that companies that develop a PMO that lines up to their strategy had 38 percent more projects meet their goals compared with businesses that did not, and saw 33 percent fewer project failures.

So, how does this apply to associations? Adopting a PMO framework known as a supportive model grants associations flexibility while still giving core project-management tools. “[The supportive model] is the easiest to implement and there should be fewer challenges associated with buy-in,” Lovett says. “A Supportive PMO can be especially beneficial for associations that frequently need to share resources, as it allows for standardization and additional resources to ease stress on busy staff.”

In this model, association staff collaborates with the PMO to determine goals, with the PMO figuring out how to get there. “[A] required element is strong support from an association’s leadership to encourage buy-in and successful adoption,” Lovett says.

Could Your Content Use a Love Letter?

What is a "love letter" and who should be using them? Let's have a conversation, and creatively work together to see what stories we can write that reflect your brand and messaging, today.#eventprofs #meetingprofs #tourism #hospitality #associations #c…https://t.co/jS0hcRUgI8 — Jillian Cardinal (@JillianInMTL) August 6, 2020

The craft of storytelling has gotten plenty of attention. What sets it apart from a love letter? “Every single word is filled with passion and emotion,” says Jillian Cardinal, whose video missive prompts associations to write a “love letter” to their members or the public at large.

Just like the tale of Romeo and Juliet, a good love letter benefits from a plot twist, and we’ve got a major one in our midst. “We can look at your origin story, why you chose to begin in the past—but then what would be really interesting is looking at the plot twist of what we’re faced with today,” Cardinal says. “So who are you today? … The stories and the marketing and the messaging that we were using in the past doesn’t really apply as much anymore because we are in a ‘new normal.’” Approaching content with the love letter ethos can paint a picture for members of the current moment, and of what’s to come. (Just keep it PG-rated, OK?)

Other Links of Note

With all the talk of digital events, there’s been little data attached. This infographic from Nucleus Analytics course-corrects and gives a benchmark of where virtual meetings stand.

If you’re looking for a solid excuse to step out of “production mode” for a moment, follow the advice at Smooth the Path, take a breath, and consider the future.

Your talent pool may have grown by a few billion people since March. CMSWire looks at how remote work opens up recruitment possibilities globally.

