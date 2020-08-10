Daily Buzz: Tips to Unlock Your Team’s Potential What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Aug 10, 2020 (francescoch/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (francescoch/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Employees who feel a sense of purpose at work will thrive. Also: Day One of ASAE’s virtual annual conference.

Leaders have the power to help employees reach their full potential. But what is the benefit to the organization? Though potential is not a tangible thing, maximizing it will yield tangible results, says Marcel Schwantes, founder of Leadership From the Core, in Inc.

To help employees grow, Schwantes suggests connecting their work to the organization’s purpose. Leaders can share success stories—such as positive customer reviews—to show employees how they are contributing to the mission. Leaders can also create purpose statements for their specific team that ties into the greater organizational purpose.

“The modern workforce values purpose above a paycheck. People want to feel connected to something bigger than themselves—something making a difference in the world,” Schwantes says.

Leaders can motivate employees by helping them set meaningful goals. These goals should be authentic to each individual and can bridge the gap between their personal and professional lives, such as increasing sales to pay for a family vacation. Once employees have a plan in place, leaders can help them achieve it by breaking it down into measurable objectives and checking in on their progress.

Additionally, employees who feel comfortable being themselves at work will excel. To cultivate this workplace environment, leaders must demonstrate authenticity themselves, Schwantes argues.

“Leaders must first understand their own ‘internal operating system’—the strengths, weaknesses, opinions, attitudes, and beliefs that motivate their behavior,” he says.

The ASAE Virtual Annual Meeting Kicks Off

ASAE Virtual Annual meeting is off and running. While it’s not Vegas, I’m fortunate to be an ASAE member who can experience this for free. #ASAE20 https://t.co/1ddTm3mffR — Stefanie Reeves, FASAE, CAE (@sjreeves) August 10, 2020

The 2020 ASAE Virtual Annual Meeting & Exposition has officially begun. The first day of the conference, which runs through August 12, included a kickoff keynote by motivational speaker Leon Logothetis, creator of the Netflix show The Kindness Diaries, and a full day of education sessions, engagement experiences, and virtual networking opportunities. The annual conference brings together association professionals and industry partners from around the country to exchange knowledge, resources, and strategies on all things associations. If you missed today’s events, check out our video coverage in the brand-new Associations Now Daily @ VAM program.

