Design Group Asks Members to Showcase Talents to Encourage People to Vote What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Aug 27, 2020 (Isabella Mordini/Courtesy AIGA) (Isabella Mordini/Courtesy AIGA)

Members of AIGA, the professional association for design, are using their talents to create art that supports get-out-the-vote efforts being conducted by nonprofits across the country.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, AIGA, the professional association for design, has asked members to use their skills and talent to create artwork to support get-out-the-vote efforts.

“This is an outshoot of our Design for Democracy program,” Said AIGA Executive Director Bennie F. Johnson. “It’s to inform people—not about a partisan issue, but about the whole civic action in voting.”

This year, however, AIGA decided to have a two-pronged campaign: general get-out-the-vote designs, along with designs to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. “We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of creativity and energy and designs of all background,” Johnson said. “With this, designers are becoming even more vocal citizens to make democracy more sound.”

To help get members’ artwork out there and in use, AIGA has partnered with the League of Women Voters and Nonprofit VOTE.

“For more than a century, women have played a fundamental role in shaping an inclusive and active electorate,” Virginia Kase, CEO of the League of Women Voters, said in a press release. “Even as this year continues to bring unprecedented challenges to our communities and our democracy, we know that our nation is at its best when everyone has a chance to participate.”

Together, the organizations are encouraging other nonprofits who have get-out-the-vote initiatives to download the free artwork and use it in their campaigns.

“It’s evolved, so that nonprofit organizations can use this pool of assets to get the word out,” Johnson said. “These are all free. It’s about having them available so other nonprofits can print up these assets and use them. They can use it for postcards, billboards, social media posts, posters.”

The artwork, which is available in an online gallery, can be downloaded in various sizes.

“We are seeing more and more posters being loaded up every day,” Johnson said. “We are getting great response. We have seen a great social pick up and people using and downloading them.”

The artwork will be available online until Election Day on November 3. While it is focused on the current election, Johnson said he hopes AIGA can work on long-term initiatives that go beyond the big presidential elections. “Our hope is we can continue this into the local elections and encourage civic engagement,” he said. “We are excited to see it mature and grow.”

Share this article