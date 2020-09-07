Weekly Now: New Nonprofit Looks to Strengthen the Security Workforce What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Sep 7, 2020 (Laurence Dutton/E+/Getty Images Plus) (Laurence Dutton/E+/Getty Images Plus)

Two security trade groups join forces to build a nonprofit aimed at boosting employment in the industry. Also: why the Senate filibuster is a hot topic in the advocacy world ahead of the 2020 election.

Two associations focused on keeping our world secure—the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Electronic Security Association (ESA)—are taking steps to strengthen the talent pipeline.

The groups just announced the launch of a new nonprofit, the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), which aims to promote careers in the security and life safety industry.

The foundation will focus on helping companies in these fields by encouraging outreach to schools, colleges, and universities; creating research on workforce development; and developing continuing-education resources for those already in the industry.

In a news release, SIA Board Chair Pierre Trapanese said FAST could help solve recruiting challenges for the sectors, which often must compete with the rest of the technology field for new hires.

“Whenever we talk to SIA members about their greatest challenges, they universally put recruiting talent into the security industry and workforce development at the top of the list,” he said. “We are excited to partner with ESA to address an issue that we know is just as critical to the future of the industry as the continued development of technology.”

FAST will also create a timely member benefit for ESA and SIA members: For the next year, as the industry recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, members of both groups can post jobs for free on FAST’s jobs board.

Other news highlights:

Filibuster concerns. The Hill reports on a growing debate in policy circles over what might happen to the filibuster, the procedural hurdle in the Senate that can delay the passage of legislation, if the parties switch hands in November. Industry groups such as the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have expressed concern over how its removal might affect legislation, while trade unions and advocacy groups see potential in the change.

Responsible battery removals. The Energy Storage Association, whose industry focuses on developing battery technology that can store energy at scale, recently announced a set of corporate guidelines [PDF] to help energy storage firms better handle the recycling and management of lithium-ion batteries, which tend to degrade over time, reports Energy Storage News. According to the association, the goal of the effort is to “address an approach for managing the extensive fleet of advanced industrial batteries that are being deployed now.”

