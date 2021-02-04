Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Feb 4, 2021 (themacx/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (themacx/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our periodic roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry.

New Chief Staff Executives

Linda Thomas Brooks was named CEO of the Public Relations Society of America.

Mona Buckley, MPA, CAE, was named president and CEO of the Government Employees’ Benefit Association.

After almost seven years as president of Visit Franklin in Tennessee, Ellie Westman Chin has left the group and joined Destination Madison as its president and CEO.

Jon Fanning, MS, CNED, CAE, was named CEO of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Matt J. Granato, LL.M., MBA, joined the Pulmonary Hypertension Association as its president and CEO.

The National Association of Enrolled Agents appointed Megan M. Killian, CAE, as its executive vice president.

Mark Luckinbill was named executive director of the National Tax-deferred Savings Association.

Casandra Matej will lead Visit Orlando as its new president and CEO.

The International Association of Assessing Officers selected Debra N. McGuire, MBA, IOM, CAE, as its new executive director.

The National Health Council welcomed Randall (Randy) L. Rutta as its new CEO.

Other Moves

Audrey S. Chang, Ph.D., was named chief operations officer of the Alliance of Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science Societies.

The Governors Highway Safety Association has welcomed Kerry Chausmer as director of programs and member services and Adam Snider as director of communications.

Andrea Ortega joined the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas as its new communications coordinator.

The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare named John Snook its director of government relations and strategic initiatives.

Melanie Stanton, CAE, CFRE, joined the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases as the vice president of education and meetings.

The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association is making some changes. It promoted Lynn Watson to senior advisor and brought on Brian Hartlove as director of communications and marketing, the title Watson previously held.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association appointed Kristine Welker to the newly created role of chief of staff.

Retirements

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association said goodbye to Chris Chandler, its longest-serving executive director, who retired at the end of 2020.

A retirement at the American Retirement Association has generated a few staff moves. Martin Pippins is leaving his dual roles as executive director of the Association of Enrolled Actuaries and ARA director of regulatory policy. ARA General Counsel Allison Wielobob will take Pippin’s executive director role, and Kelsey N.H. Mayo will take over as director of regulatory policy.

