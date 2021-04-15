Survey Questions to Ask Attendees and Sponsors After a Virtual Event What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Samantha Whitehorne / Apr 15, 2021 (akinbostanci/DigitalVision Vectors) (akinbostanci/DigitalVision Vectors)

A look at several open-ended survey questions that will help you collect genuine and usable feedback from your virtual conference attendees and sponsors.

Post-conference surveys are just as important for virtual meetings as they have always been for in-person events. After all, surveys are often one of the most effective ways to solicit authentic, usable feedback while your event is still fresh in your attendees’ and sponsors’ minds. Having this feedback in hand will help your association deliver better virtual events in the future.

With that in mind, let’s dive into some open-ended survey questions you should consider asking attendees and sponsors after your next virtual event wraps up.

Attendee Questions

Why did you decide to attend this event? One of the best ways to get attendees to register for your next virtual event is to find out what brought them to the last one. Then, you can use that information to determine your marketing efforts and content for future events.

What idea did you hear that you are most excited to take back to your own organization? Asking this question is a good way to quickly gauge what people got out of the conference. Plus, if you see a pattern of attendees sharing the same few ideas, you’ll be able to identify trends and address those again in future learning content.

How user-friendly was the virtual event platform? Unreliable or difficult-to-use virtual event software can ruin a conference before it begins. Even if you have great content and speakers, your audience won’t have a great experience if they’re frustrated by technical difficulties and other issues.

How did you interact with virtual sponsors and exhibitors? Answers to this question will help your association assess what opportunities attendees took advantage of and how that experience can be improved moving forward.

What could we have done to make your conference experience better? Sure, you want to hear everything attendees loved about your event. But it’s just as important to know what they didn’t like or what you could have done better. After all, how can you improve your next event if you don’t know what missed the mark this time around?

Sponsor Questions

Why did you decide to be a part of this event? As with attendees, knowing what brought sponsors to a conference in the first place will allow you to better market future opportunities to them.

How did this event have a positive impact on your business goals? Ask sponsors to share the benefits of partnering with you and your event. Their answers will also help you learn what you need to build on and improve in the future.

Is there anything we could have done to make your event experience better? If you want a sponsor to come back next time, it’s important to find ways to improve their experience. With this question, you’ll find out what it will take to get them to participate again.

What did you dislike about the virtual conference? This question will show sponsors that you truly value their opinion and are open to changes for upcoming events.

What additional sponsor opportunities would you like to see offered in the future? Answers to this question may give your association some good ideas as to what offerings you should consider rolling our for sponsors and exhibitors moving forward.

Now it’s your turn: What questions do you ask virtual attendees and sponsors on your post-conference surveys that you find provide the most beneficial feedback? Please share in the comments.

