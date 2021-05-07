Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / May 7, 2021 (tadamichi/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (tadamichi/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the industry. Of Note: Marla Bilonick is the new president and CEO of the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders.

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, Carmen Elliott, CAE, at the American Physical Therapy Association was among several movers and shakers in the association world to join the ranks of vice president. Here’s a look at those and other career changes in the industry.

Chief Staff Executives

Visit San Antonio named Marc Anderson its new president and CEO. He will begin June 1.

Marla Bilonick was selected as president and CEO of the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin transitioned to AMPED Association Management, and Michelle Czosek, CAE, was named the group’s new executive director.

The Alabama Association of Nonprofits named Danielle A. Dunbar its new executive director.

Douglas Erber joined Association Resource Center and was appointed executive director of the Infant Development Association of California.

The new Community College Workforce Cooperative welcomed Todd Estes as its first executive director.

US Sailing appointed Alan Ostfield as its new CEO.

The National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter announced Deborah F. Rosenthal as its new executive director.

Other Moves

The American Cleaning Institute made two staffing moves. Matt Bisenius was named director of government affairs, and Brennan Georgianni was named director of state government affairs.

The American Herbal Products Association hired Glenn Christenson as its director of communications and marketing.

Gretchen Cook-Anderson was named associate vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism at IES Abroad.

Talley Management Group, Inc., hired Darryl Diamond as a senior meeting manager and welcomed Joshua Garcia as director of business development.

The American Physical Therapy Association named Carmen Elliott, CAE, its vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and executive director of the Physical Therapy Fund.

The Electronic Transactions Association made two staffing changes: Joe Feese was named senior director of external communications, and Seemin Qadiri joined the team as vice president of product development and marketing.

The National Automatic Merchandising Association named Amy Fraser director of communications.

Shawn M. Graham was named chief financial officer of the National Black MBA Association.

David Hester was appointed director of the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

The American Association of Advertising Agencies made several additions to its executive team. Ashwini Karandikar joined as executive vice president of media, tech, and data. Brian Nienhaus was promoted to EVP of member engagement and development—holding companies and growth. Mollie Rosen moved to EVP of strategy, insight, and innovation. Greg Walker was promoted to EVP of member engagement and development—independent agencies and retention.

VISIT Milwaukee hired Bryan Kubel as its partnership sales manager.

Kelly Maheu was named senior director of communications and professional development at the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies. She will also serve as executive director of the NAILBA Charitable foundation.

Tiffany Niederwerfer was promoted to vice president of marketing at the Credit Union National Association.

The U.S. Travel Association hired Nicole Porter as vice president, political affairs-PAC and grassroots.

Retirements

After more than a decade leading the American Institute of Architects, Executive Vice President and CEO Robert Ivy announced he will retire at the end of 2021.

Vicki Long, CAE, executive vice president and CEO of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, announced she will retire this fall, after 17 years with the organization.

American Academy of Ophthalmology CEO David W. Parke II plans to step down from the position after leading the organization for the last 12 years.

Share this article