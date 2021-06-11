Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Jun 11, 2021 (tolgart/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (tolgart/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of Note: ASAE announces a new president and CEO.

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several noteworthy changes, including Keith Andrew Perry heading up the National Dental Association and Arlene A. Pietranton, FASAE, CAE, announcing her retirement. Here’s a look at recent promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

Mary Davis Fournier was appointed executive director of the Public Library Association.

Lisa Mallory was named executive director of the National Association of Health Services Executives, effective August 2. She leaves the top spot at the District of Columbia Building Industry Association.

ASAE announced Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, as new president and CEO, effective September 1. Mason is currently president and CEO of the Chicago-based Association Forum.

Christina McCoy became executive director of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care as part of the organization’s transition to AMPED management.

Keith Andrew Perry was appointed executive director of the National Dental Association.

The Scleroderma Foundation hired Mary J. Wheatley, CAE, as its new CEO, effective July 1.

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons selected Karin Wittich, CAE, as its executive director.

The National Association for Music Education appointed Christopher B.L. Woodside its new executive director.

Other Moves

The ESOP Association is making a few staff moves. Greg Facchiano was hired as vice president of government relations and public affairs. Paul Pflieger was promoted to senior director of public policy and communications, and Nicole Reppert was promoted to senior director for membership engagement and advocacy.

The Pharmacy Quality Alliance made several staff moves recently. Lisa Hines was promoted to chief quality and innovation Officer, and Richard Schmitz is now chief engagement officer. Other promotions include Loren Kirk, to senior director, strategic partnerships; Christina McCloskey to senior director, operations and human resources; Megha Parikh to senior research scientist; and Ben Shirley to director, performance measurement.

The AMC Institute welcomed two new staffers: Krista LeZotte, CMP, was hired as vice president of events, membership, and education; and Thomas Pigg was brought on as manager for membership and marketing/communications.

The American Physical Therapy Association named Tara Jo Manal vice president of scientific affairs, effective July 1.

Heather Mulhall joined Meet Chicago Northwest as an account executive.

Marisa Obando was named Visit Plano’s new SMERF (social, military, education, religious, and fraternal) and government sales manager.

The Institute of Internal Auditors welcomed Heather Pownall, CAE, as executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

Meghan Risch was appointed vice president, strategic and corporate communications, at PCMA.

National Association of Chain Drug Stores has promoted Sara Roszak to senior vice president, health and wellness strategy and policy. She was also elected president of the NACDS Foundation.

MCI USA hired Chris Williams as senior vice president for registration and housing.

Retirements

Arlene A. Pietranton, FASAE, CAE, CEO of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association for the past 17 years, will retire near the end of 2021.

