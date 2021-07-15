Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Jul 15, 2021 (filo/DigitalVision Vectors) (filo/DigitalVision Vectors)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of note: Molly Murray, CAE, is now leading the American Autoimmune Related Disease Association.

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including two longtime leaders transitioning to new organizations. Jennifer Briggs, CAE, started her tenure at the Texas Society of Architects after 20 years with the Indiana CPA Society, and Jim Roche moved to the Maine Bankers Association following 17 years leading the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. Here’s a look at promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

After nearly 20 years with the Indiana CPA Society, Jennifer Briggs, CAE, was selected to lead the Texas Society of Architects as its executive vice president.

IHRSA, The Global Health & Fitness Association, appointed Elizabeth Clark president and CEO. She will begin August 16.

Courtney Kincaid, CAE, was promoted to president and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society.

The Professional Tennis Players Association named Adam Larry its executive director.

Meet Chicago Northwest selected Heather Larson as its president and CEO.

Molly Murray, CAE, was appointed president and CEO of the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association.

The American Concrete Pavement Association named Laura O’Neill-Kaumo to succeed Gerald F. Voigt as president and CEO.

After nearly 17 years as president and CEO of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, Jim Roche will lead the Maine Bankers Association as its president.

Stephen T. Sears was appointed the new executive director and CEO of the EIFS Industry Members Association.

Visit Franklin, the convention and visitors bureau for Williamson County, Tennessee, named Maureen Haley Thornton its president and CEO.

Other Moves

Phil Adams joins the Vancouver Convention Centre as director of sales.

The Insights Association made two new hires: Lisa Beck joined as director, account development, and Andrew McKinney was named director, marketing and strategic accounts.

The Events Industry Council appointed Augustine (Gus) Chijioke director of certification and education.

Associated Builders and Contractors made two recent staff changes. P. Bianca Domally joined as chief financial officer, and Tia Perry, ABC’s former director of business development and partnerships, is now director of inclusion, diversity, and equity.

Elizabeth (Liz) Durzy joined the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases as vice president of publications and practice resources.

The Children’s Hospital Association welcomed Leah Evangelista as chief public affairs officer.

The Austin Convention Center Department named Trisha Tatro its director, a position she held on an interim basis since February 2020.

Association Management Center hired Debbie Trueblood, CAE, as a senior consultant for AMC Consulting Services.

Courtney Wallace joined the American Booksellers Association as its new marketing manager.

Departures & Retirements

Pam Schmidt is changing career paths and leaving her role as executive director of the Association of Learning Providers at the end of this year. Schmidt will be entering the leadership and career coaching field.

Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades Conventions and Visitors Bureau announced that Executive Director Jack Wert plans to retire at the end of September.

