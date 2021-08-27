Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Aug 27, 2021 (HATICE GOCMEN/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (HATICE GOCMEN/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of note: Alison Heron, CAE, now leads the Association of Child Life Professionals.

Chief Staff Executives

Dale Denham was named the new president and CEO of the Promotional Products Association International.

The Medical Fitness Association selected David Flench as its president and CEO.

Marcela Garcia was appointed president and CEO of the US Rice Producers Association.

The National Auto Auction Association named Tricia Heon as its new CEO.

The Association of Child Life Professionals appointed Alison E. Heron, CAE, as its new CEO.

Marsha Kiner, CAE, was selected as the new CEO of the Association of Florida Colleges.



The American Pianists Association named Peter Mraz its new president and CEO.

The Government Employees Health Association appointed Arthur A. Nizza its president and CEO.

Jacqualine Price Osafo, CAE, was selected as the new executive director of the Society of American Archivists.

After serving in the post on an interim basis since last July, Deborah Ward was named the executive director of Visit Omaha.

David Whitaker was appointed president and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Other Moves

The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas made two staffing moves. Regan Ellmer has joined the group as the director of government affairs. H. Lee Loftis Jr. [pictured] was promoted to chief legislative officer.

A few staffing changes have happened at Louisville Tourism. Sonia Fong was appointed senior vice president of convention development. Elizabeth Berry was hired as director of Northeast sales.

The DMC Network named Cindy Hartner senior director of global sales.

Frank Humada was named chief business development officer at Association Briefings.

Charlene Lopez was promoted to vice president, sales, for the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The New Jersey Bankers Association and Bankers Cooperative Group welcomed John Mangini as vice president and director of marketing and communications.

Melissa Palmer was hired as director of communications and marketing at the Equipment Dealers Association.

The American Society of Radiologic Technologists named Melissa Pergola executive vice president of governance and public policy.

The Association on American Indian Affairs selected Kimberly Smith, a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as its public affairs and outreach coordinator.

Kevin M. Williams was hired as vice president of marketing at the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

Retirements & Departures

National Electrical Manufacturers Association President and CEO Kevin J. Cosgriff will retire at the end of this year. He was with the organization for seven years.

Jeffrey A. Finkle, president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council for the past 20 years, plans to retire in early 2022.

President and CEO of Visit KC, Jason Fulvi, who has served in that position since 2018, is leaving the organization September 3 to join a private firm.

Dennis J. Slater will retire as president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers effective December 31. He has served as AEM’s president since 1998.

