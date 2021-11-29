Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, several long-time executives have announced plans to retire. Among them: Joseph M. McGuire, CAE, CEO of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers; and Mary Roth, CEO of RIMS, the risk management society.

Here’s a look at recent promotions and other career changes in the industry, including Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE, being named the new executive vice president/chief executive officer of the American Institute of Architects.

Chief Staff Executives

The North American Trailer Dealers Association named Andria Gibbon as its new executive director.

Nathan Ohle was selected as president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council.

The International Society of Automation named Claire Ramspeck its new executive director.

Joanne Pike, DrPH, was promoted to president of the Alzheimer’s Association. She will be taking over those duties from Harry Johns, who will now focus solely on CEO duties at the organization.

American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists selected Ilyse Shapiro as its new executive director.

The American Institute of Architects announced Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE, as its next executive vice president and CEO.

Other Moves

John Fawkes was named manager, membership, by the American Cleaning Institute.

The International Surfing Association appointed Federico Ferroni marketing and media manager.

Wes Fisher Gwyn Donohue Josh Jones

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council has a made some recent staff changes. Wes Fisher was hired as senior director, government affairs; Gwyn Donohue was promoted to vice president, communications; and Josh Jones was promoted to director, government affairs.

Brooke Graham Michael Guillory The Expo Group has added two new staff members. Michael Guillory joins as vice president of marketing and communications, and Brooke Graham joins as senior project manager.

Maria Grasso was appointed senior vice president, convention division, for the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Robert “Robb” Micek was selected as the American Beverage Association’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The Kauai Visitors Bureau named Patricia “Patti” Ornellas destination manager.

Christine Pollack Elizabeth Tansing The Food Industry Association announced two staff changes. Christine Pollack has joined as vice president, government relations. Elizabeth Tansing, formerly a senior director, was promoted to vice president, state government relations.

Andy Ritter Liam Doyle The Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau hired Andy Ritter as public relations manager and Liam Doyle as communications manager.

Eric Steiner was named vice president of government affairs for the American Forest & Paper Association.

David Taylor Neil Schriever Jessica Parr

The Boston Convention Marketing Center added three three staff members: David Taylor is director of hotel relations ad services, Neil Schriever is senior director for sales and industry relations, and Jessica Parr is citywide sales manager.

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has selected Jakob Wahl as its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Adam Wisniewski as vice president of sports development.

Retirements & Departures

Organic Trade Association CEO Laura Batcha plans to step down in spring 2022. Batcha has been at OTA since 2008 and CEO since 2014.

Joseph M. McGuire, CAE, president and CEO of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers plans to retire around May 2022, pending a national search for his replacement. McGuire has held the position since 1998 and was formerly ASAE board chair.

Marriott International Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer David Rodriguez, Ph.D., will retire at the end of 2021 after 23 years with the organization.

RIMS, the risk management society, CEO Mary Roth plans to retire following the group’s 2022 annual conference. She has been CEO for the past 17 years.

