Meetings Pro Tip: Adapt Your Hiring Strategy to a New Era

As you ramp up for a hybrid events world, you might need to bring on new types of employees to keep things running.

Planning an event doesn’t look all that similar to how it did two years ago, and that means your team might not look the same, either.

Many organizations have embraced this to some degree—an EventMB study [registration] found that 62 percent of organizations expected to maintain hybrid elements to their events even after they go back to in-person meetings.

But what makes a good in-person event does not necessarily make a great virtual event, and you might need to reshape your team to accommodate a long-term hybrid approach to meetings.

What’s the Strategy?

A recent BizBash piece highlights new meetings roles that have developed in the wake of the pandemic. Among them:

A digital experience architect, who specializes in building the user experience for virtual meetings.

who specializes in building the user experience for virtual meetings. A participant engagement manager, who helps to lead and moderate the discussions that take place in a virtual environment.

who helps to lead and moderate the discussions that take place in a virtual environment. A motion graphic designer, who designs visual concepts for the event format that go beyond PowerPoint presentations.

who designs visual concepts for the event format that go beyond PowerPoint presentations. A hygiene and well-being leader, who helps to manage operational guidance and protocols around the in-person element of the event.

Endless Events also notes that you might need to beef up your audiovisual team to improve your production strategy with virtual consumers in mind.

Why Is It Effective?

The current events environment is seeing everyone learning a lot of new things, and that’s creating new challenges.

But having specialized personnel means that you can tackle challenges more adeptly than you might have previously. As an example, Glow Global Events founder and CEO Cheryl Gentry told BizBash about the emerging role of virtual music curator—a position that requires a complex mix of regulatory knowledge, savvy with editing software, and aesthetic taste.

“Now more than ever, music is playing a significant role in our virtual events. Getting the music right for each of our audiences is increasingly essential,” she said.

What’s the Potential?

Of course, there is a bit of a rub to all this. A labor shortage is affecting the hospitality industry—meaning that it might be hard to find the exact personnel needed. With that in mind, it might make sense to offer training resources to existing staff members who are eager to learn to skills or who might, for example, show a budding interest in motion graphics.

As WBT Systems notes, a number of organizations, including PCMA and MPI, offer certifications targeted at virtual event planners. But some of the skills you need might be in areas you haven’t looked before, such as hygiene. So be sure to extend your net when looking around.

